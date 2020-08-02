Larian Studios Warns Players About Baldur's Gate 3 Pre-Orders

Larian Studios, the developers behind the upcoming D&D video game Baldur's Gate 3, has warned fans about pre-ordering the game. Like a lot of games on the market, a number of stores have started up pre-orders for the game to get people to purchase it ahead of time. But according to the company's Director of Publishing, Michael Douse, you might want to think twice about doing so. As he elaborated on Twitter, which we have the set of tweets for you below as a composite paragraph, players should be "wary" of ordering anything just yet for a number of reasons.

Be wary of preordering BG3 anywhere right now. We won't have a pre-order period. We have no plans to work with retail yet, and no 3rd party distributors. Haven't announced a price or date. We can't guarantee you'll get anything from them. We also can't offer support for any transaction through those sites if there's a problem since we have no agreement with them. I don't have anything against selling keys that are in stock on those sites, but there's no indication they'll have BG3 stock. Many of the legitimate keys are either taken from retail before they go to print, or taken directly from retail boxes. But since we aren't working with retail for EA nor 3rd party distributors there's nowhere for them to stock keys.

During the conversation, someone criticized Douse for making fans wait for a proper announcement for a date or a delay when all they ever said was "August 2020", to which he quickly replied, "Big news very soon". If we had to take a random guess, we're thinking one of two things will be revealed in the next two weeks. Either Baldur's Gate 3 is getting an official delay due to COVID-19, which wouldn't surprise anyone, or the game is about to be announced as an exclusive, most likely to the Epic Games Store. Honestly, the second wouldn't shock us. If they're announcing to fans to not commit to a pre-order on various websites, it could just be that there's no way you can honor a pre-order on a service they don't manage. Which could be very good for the studio but also anger a lot of fans in the process. But like most announcements, we just have to sit and wait.