Baldur's Gate 3, or The Lack Of – The Daily LITG, 3rd August 2020.

The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Yesterday that meant the presence and absence of Baldur's Gate 3, Pokemon GO and wrestling. And I have no idea what you are all talking about. The Daily Lying In The Gutters, remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Baldur's Gate 3 – and the ten most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday.
Baldur's Gate 3 takes the lead in yesterday's top ten of traffic – even though it doesn't yet exist and possibly may not in the expected form.
- Larian Studios Warns Players About Baldur's Gate 3 Pre-Orders
- Where & When To Spend Rare Candy In Pokémon GO
- Rumor: Former WCW/WWE Star to Debut on AEW Dynamite Next Week
- PUBG Receives The 8.1 Update With A Loot Truck
- Sierra Counters: Defeating Team GO Rocket Leaders In Pokémon GO
- Castlevania Reportedly Moving on From Warren Ellis After Season 4
- Funko Announces New Line of Pop Vinyls: Retro Toys!
- DC Comics Confirms Emma is New Wonder Woman Villain Liar Liar
- Pokémon GO All Over The Daily LITG, 2nd August 2020
- Obscure Comics: He-Man & The MOTU Episode 40, "Captured"
ICYMI: five more you may prefer.
They weren't in the top ten, but they may be just what you are looking for.
- A New Wave of Indie Creators Is Upending Mainstream Comics
- Iron Man #2 Follows Through On Marvel #1000 Korvac Tease (Preview)
- Something Is Killing The Children Stops Something Killing The Adults
- X-Men #10 Tops The Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- Miles Morales: Spider-Man Vs New York Police in Champions #1 Preview
One year ago.
Geoff Johns himself was getting scammed – as opposed to getting called out.
- DC's Geoff Johns Latest Victim of Hollywood Con Queen
- 11 Pages From Superman/Batman – Who Are The Secret Six? Batman Who Laughs #7 Spoilers…
- Rob Liefeld on Andrew Rev, the New Owner Of Youngblood
- "Alita: Battle Angel" Star Rosa Salazar Would Play Alita "Til My Last Breath"
- Professor X Back in the Chair in Jonathan Hickman and Leinil Francis Yu's X-Men #1 #DawnOfX
- "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." Season 6 Finale Preview – Reading "The Sign" For "New Life" [SPOILERS]
- Marvel Comics Prices Go Up – And Down…
- DC Comics Cancels Orders for Warren Ellis and Ramon Villalobos' Wildcats #1-3
- Masters of the Universe: Origins- Let's Look at the SDCC Debut Set
- Fake Tweet Used to Try And Discredit New Marvel Comics Writer, Alyssa Wong
What's happening today…
Plenty of comic book events happening online as a handful return to going offline – such as in New Jersey today.
- Comic Strip Book Club: Heart of the City, Morris Park Branch Library, 4-5pm EDT
- ComicSTREAMvasion: Comic Artists Meetup / Comicstammtisch Online, RENATE Comics and Comic Invasion Berlin, 8-10pm UTC+2
Comic Book birthdays today.
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date. With
- Sina Grace, writer on Iceman and Power Rangers, creator of The Li'l Depressed Boy
- Rob Williams, co-creator of Cla$$war and Unfollow, writer on 2000AD, Ghost Rider and Suicide Squad.
- Francesco Manna, artist on Crossed, Dejah Thoris, Swords Of Sorrow, Old Man Logan.
- Victor Santos, artist on Mice Templar, Violent Love, Godzilla, Furious
