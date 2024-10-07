Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Farel Dalrymple, Robot Tod

Robot Tod #1 by Farel Dalrymple, in Print From Floating World for 2025

Farel Dalrymple has been drawing the Robot Tod comic book character since 2014. In 2025, Floating World Comics will put the comic into print.

Article Summary Farel Dalrymple's Robot Tod comic goes to print by Floating World Comics in January 2025.

Post-apocalyptic adventures with Robot Tod and companions in lush watercolor art.

Meet Tod, Sept, Ember, Furn Fells, and Gwyelder in a magical and psychedelic world.

Floating World also releases Buzzelli's Revolt of the Ugly in December 2024.

Farel Dalrymple of Pop Gun War, and The Wrenchies has been drawing the Robot Tod comic book character since 2014, but the character has been drawn as a comic since 2019. Publishing on Patreon over the last few years, in 2025, Floating World Comics will put the comic book into print as part of their December 2024 solicitations, though it will be out in January.

ROBOT TOD #1

FLOATING WORLD COMICS

OCT241642

(W) Farel Dalrymple (A/CA) Farel Dalrymple

Robot Tod follows the adventures of the titular hero Tod, who is trying to regain memories and avoid capture by malicious wizards. This first issue introduces his companions: The kindly and shy Sept, her vitriolic and selectively invisible alter ego Ember, the inventive mouse person Furn Fells, and Gwyelder the enigmatic fox guide. This new and lushly watercolored, ongoing series is set in the same post-apocalyptic, psychedelic, magical world of The Wrenchies and It Will All Hurt. In Shops: Jan 15, 2025 SRP: $4.99

Here's a little look at the comic book over the years…

And what else Floating World Comics have in their December 2024 solicits and solicitations?Guido Buzzelli's Revolt Of The Ugly…

BUZZELLI COLLECTED WORKS TP VOL 03

FLOATING WORLD COMICS

OCT241641

(W) Guido Buzzelli, Jamie Richards (A) Guido Buzzelli

Hailed in Europe, Guido Buzzelli has been called the Michaelangelo of monsters, the Goya of comics, and the patron saint of all Italian cartoonists. A pioneer active from the 1950s-1980s, today virtually unknown in English, Buzzelli horrifies, fascinates, and provokes with his unique blend of surrealism and dynamism. Displaying a range of influences from Westerns and science fiction to Rennaisance art and futurism, Buzzelli's stories are a delightful, quasi-postmodern mishmash of high and low, showing an intricate hand and stylish narrative skill. This final volume includes Guido Buzzelli's full-color science fiction epic Zasafir, A Star For Ganymede, Resurrection, and the previously unpublished Incomplete Zasafir. The volume concludes with his earliest masterpiece, credited for inventing the independent Italian graphic novel, Revolt of the Ugly.In Shops: Dec 11, 2024 SRP: $34.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!