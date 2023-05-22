Robotman, Don't Deadname Starbro in Doom Patrol #3 (Spoilers) Time to return to Doom Patrols of old, as the Justice League recall their encounters with the team in Unstoppable Doom Patrol #3.

Time to return to Doom Patrols of old, as the Justice League, one version of them at least, recall their encounters with the team in Unstoppable Doom Patrol #3 out this week from DC Comics.

Doom Patrol #26 by Grant Morrison and Richard Case, can it really have been so long ago as 1989? Thirty-four years ago? Really?

But there are lots of distractions and trips to the past in The Unstoppable Doom Patrol #2 tomorrow, and it might have just become my favourite DC Comics title right now. With one eye looking g to the past and the other fixed firmly forward.

As the Doom Patrol pick up a new guest. And yes, he has a name.

Starro The Conqueror, whose drones have taken over someone whose powers, triggered by the events of Lazarus Planet, have turned the who think into something a little more Trill-like.

And we take another trip back to Doom Patrol #19 by Morrison and Case, for the transformation of Larry Traynor, The Negative Man, by way of his physician Dr. Eleanor Poole, into something, someone else, Rebis.

An intersex. multi-sex being of immense power, can fly, is psychic and immortal through a process of regeneration and resurrection.

And a name change courtesy of cucle of the Aenigma Regis, working through the trauma caused by the death of Trainor and Poole's separate identities.

Which may not have been helped by CLiff Steele, Robotman's decision to ignore Rebis' wishes regarding their name.

He really did. Time after time after time, pretty much through the entire run.

Something that has added nuance now, when read thirty-five years later, now recontextualised as being written by someone who now publicly defines themselves as non-binary.

And while The Negative Man is back now, in his original form, he still remembers being repeatedly deadnamed…

Lost for words, Cliff? The Unstoppable Doom Patrol #3 is published tomorrow from DC Comics.

