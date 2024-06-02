Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: august 2024, grimm's fairy tales, zenescope
Robyn Hood & Jasmine Team Up in Zenescope August 2024 Solicits
Dave Franchini, David Wohl and Jeff Spokes launch a Grimm's Fairy Tale team-up of Robyn Hood and Jasmine in their August 2024 solicits.
FAIRY TALE TEAM-UP ROBYN HOOD & JASMINE CVR A SPOKES
ZENESCOPE ENTERTAINMENT INC
JUN241054
(W) Dave Franchini, David Wohl (CA) Jeff Spokes
A former genie who freed herself from bondage, the fire-dagger-wielding femme fatale known as Jasmine has been on an epic journey in the world within the lamp, fighting oppression and helping those in need in this desert wasteland. But when she encounters an opponent who threatens to destroy this realm and those beyond, Jasmine enlists the aid of an unlikely ally-New York's most notorious protector, Robyn Hood.
In Shops: Aug 07, 2024
- FAIRY TALE TEAM-UP ROBYN HOOD & JASMINE CVR B VITORINO
- FAIRY TALE TEAM-UP ROBYN HOOD & JASMINE CVR C MATAS
- FAIRY TALE TEAM-UP ROBYN HOOD & JASMINE CVR D SANAPO
- FAIRY TALE TEAM-UP ROBYN HOOD & JASMINE CVR E 20 COPY FOC
MAN GOAT & BUNNYMAN BEWARE THE PIGMAN #2 (OF 3) CVR A VITORI
ZENESCOPE ENTERTAINMENT INC
JUN241059
JUN241060 – MAN GOAT & BUNNYMAN BEWARE THE PIGMAN #2 (OF 3) CVR B FAJARD
JUN241061 – MAN GOAT & BUNNYMAN BEWARE THE PIGMAN #2 (OF 3) CVR C SONIA
JUN241062 – MAN GOAT & BUNNYMAN BEWARE PIGMAN #2 (OF 3) CVR D 20 COPY FO
(W) Joe Brusha (CA) Igor Vitorino
The Pigman has cometh-and with him also comes a nefarious plot for our hatchet-slashing, gun-blasting, fur-covered buddies! Man Goat and the Bunnyman (along with their new Batty sidekick) are about to take a trip down a road they don't want to travel on their deadliest adventure yet! But neither of these two cryptid friends could have imagined what's waiting for them! And this time, survival might not be an option-at least not without going through hell first!
Don't miss this non-stop, doom-filled bumper car ride of insanity!
22 Pages of Content! In Shops: Aug 21, 2024
WONDERLAND RETURN TO MADNESS #2 (OF 3) CVR A FAJARDO
ZENESCOPE ENTERTAINMENT INC
JUN241063
JUN241064 – WONDERLAND RETURN TO MADNESS #2 (OF 3) CVR B IGOR VITORINO
JUN241065 – WONDERLAND RETURN TO MADNESS #2 (OF 3) CVR C JOSH BURNS
(W) Alec Worley (CA) Guillermo Fajardo
Desperate to find a way to bring her mother Calie back to life, Violet Liddle returns to Wonderland, the place of Madness. But she realizes that this realm of dreams and nightmares has vastly changed, with new factions battling for control of a young human girl who is the unwitting key to the future of Wonderland. Can Violet protect this girl, Bonnie, from the forces that threaten to corrupt her, or is it already too late for her… and all of Wonderland? In Shops: Aug 14, 2024
GRIMM UNIVERSE RETAILER PROGRAM AUG 2024 BRONZE EXC
ZENESCOPE ENTERTAINMENT INC
JUN241066
JUN241067 – GRIMM UNIVERSE RETAILER PROGRAM AUG 2024 SILVER EXC
JUN241068 – GRIMM UNIVERSE RETAILER PROGRAM AUG 2024 GOLD EXC
JUN241069 – GRIMM UNIVERSE RETAILER PROGRAM AUG 2024 PLATINUM EXC
(CA) Josh Burns
Bronze Level – Character = Van Helsing cover art by Josh Burns
Requirements: Must order 3 copies of all Grimm Universe books
New Retailer Only exclusive available for purchase – LE 400- Limit of 5 per store – $15 MAP- $7.50 NET
Discount: 50% on the select Grimm Universe titles
In Shops: Sep 04, 2024
SRP: 0
GRIMM FAIRY TALES #87 CVR A IGOR VITORINO
ZENESCOPE ENTERTAINMENT INC
JUN241074
JUN241075 – GRIMM FAIRY TALES #87 CVR B BABISU KOURTIS
JUN241076 – GRIMM FAIRY TALES #87 CVR C MARISSA POPE
JUN241077 – GRIMM FAIRY TALES #87 CVR D IVAN TAO
(W) Dave Franchini (CA) Igor Vitorino
With innocent souls caught in the crossfire, Skye Mathers, the Guardian of the Nexus, must do all she can to stop an evil magic from spreading and corrupting all it touches. Will she be enough, even with the help of Gretel the Witch Hunter, or will this malevolent darkness consume her too?!
In Shops: Aug 28, 2024