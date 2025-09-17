Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Events, NYCC, Pop Culture | Tagged: Doughboys, new york comic con, NYCC, roger langridge

Roger Langridge Draws The Doughboys Podcast For New York Comic Con

Roger Langridge draws the Doughboys Podcast Take Manhattan for New York Comic Con

Zero Zero Enterprises is coming to New York Comic Con with a new comic book based on The Doughboys podcast and Czarface, plus a limited run of exclusives. One highlight is a Doughboys poster illustrated by Roger Langridge, nodding to The Muppets Take Manhattan. Hosted by comedians Mike Mitchell and Nick Wiger, Doughboys is a podcast that reviews America's chain restaurants will apppear at New York Comic Con 2025, with limited-edition merchandise, signings and a panel, with additional events at Forbidden Planet. Items include the comic book, a limited-edition poster by Roger Langridge, debuting exclusively at the convention, and an NYCC-exclusive tote bag featuring original artwork

The Doughboys Comic: From Podcast to Page

Javits-Room 1C03

The podcast about chain restaurants is now a comic about… the same thing! But with toys and fight scenes! Join Mike Mitchell, Tiger Wiger, writer Alex Firer, artist Fred Stresing, and colorist Meg Casey as they dig into how The Doughboys became one of the weirdest, most collectible comics on the shelf. From behind-the-scene stories to exclusive previews, this panel has it all — including a Q&A, possible giveaways, and plenty of discussion about food, friendship, and figurines

Fri, Oct 10, 2025

3:45 PM – 4:45 PM

Javits-Room 1C03

Zero Zero Enterprises' booth #3552 will have the comic, let you meet the creative team, and secure exclusive NYCC merchandise limited to the show. A dedicated signing event will take place at Forbidden Planet NYC on Saturday, October 11 at 4 pm in case you don't have a ticket for NYCC. The Doughboys comic series is a six-issue publication that transforms the hosts of the award-winning Doughboys podcast into unlikely superheroes. Written by Alex Firer and illustrated by Fred C. Stresing, available at beourkids.com in multiple formats, including standard editions, signed alpha variants, and full membership packages.

