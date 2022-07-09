Rogues #3 Preview: No More Monkey Business

Captain Cold is interrogated by Sam Simeon in this preview of Rogues #3… but he may be getting off easy. Check out the preview below.

ROGUES #3

DC Comics

0322DC142

0322DC143 – Rogues #3 Cover – $6.99

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Leomacs (CA) Sam Wolfe Connelly

Book III: The Heist! Captain Cold had a plan to steal from Gorilla Grodd. A plan that was going to make the Rogues rich and change their lives for the better. But now that plan has exploded, and Rogues blood is splattered all over Gorilla City. If the remaining members are going to survive, they need to think fast and work together. But a betrayal by one of the Rogues brings the heat to a whole new level! Continuing this groundbreaking neo-noir take on some of the DCU's greatest villains!

In Shops: 7/12/2022

SRP: $6.99

