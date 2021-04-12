Rorschach #7 May Be The Maddest Comic Of The Year (Spoilers)

We're over a third of the way through 2021. I know, it feels like we should still be in January, right? But will any comic book, from mainstream, independent or small press in 2021, meet the madness of Rorschach #7, published by DC Comics tomorrow? And it's going to need one of these big boys.

I mean, it's pretty mad from the get-go. An unauthorised sequel to Watchmen by Tom King and Jorge Fornes, published by DC Comics, set in the present day, with a new Rorschach, killed while trying to assassinate +the Republican Presidential candidate, Turley. With Wil Myerson acting as a parallel for comic book creator Steve Ditko. It is established in the Watchmen universe that pirates rather than superheroes are the dominant comic book form. In Rorschach, Will Myerson's Pontius Pirate is being turned into a big blockbuster movie.

Well, in Rorschach #7 we get to see the equivalent for Amazing Fantasy #15, the first appearance of Spider-Man, Pontius Pirate in Astonishing Stories #15.

The narrator is Frank Miller. Based on the real-life Frank Miller, comic book creator, who we encountered in audio in Rorschach #1, as part of a very real seance tape, that Miller actually participated in, though it now has Wil Myerson as a member of the group of comic book creators who were involved. And as we previously revealed, Rorschach #7 will give us a big guest star, visited by Wil Meyerson as the new Rorschach and Laura Cummins,the woman dressed as the Lone Ranger, and has a habit of turning people into new Rorschachs.

Because in the Watchmen world, it seems, Frank Miller revived a pirate character called Seaman. And wrote and drew The Dark Fife Returns. Just as Batman: The Dark Knight Returns. was published alongside, and influenced by, Watchmen in our world, Watchmen's actual events happened in this one. But this is all tame compared to what will come.

Because Laura Cumming turns people into Rorschachs. And it appears she does the same to Frank Miller.

According to these leaked pages, the new Rorschach… is Frank Miller. I am really looking forward to seeing how this plays out. And if we get that promised appearance of Dr. Manhattan in this context as well.

Also, Alan Moore writes the foreword to The Dark Knight Returns. Did he write the foreword to The Dark Fife Returns as well?

Rorschach #7 is published tomorrow by DC Comics. And I want to know what the hell is going on. Maybe I'll hear from Frank Miller…

RORSCHACH #7 (OF 12) CVR A JORGE FORNES (MR)

(W) Tom King (A/CA) Jorge Fornes

Wil Myerson might have been the creator of Pontius Pirate, the most popular comic in history, before he put on the Rorschach mask and tried to kill a would-be president, but he's not the only artist who worked on the character. Other artists fell under Wil's influence, and now all these years later, he too has fallen under the sway to Laura, the #1 Myerson superfan. Is it possible she influenced another comic book legend into playing vigilante? The key here is that tape the detective is trying to decipher, the one with the séance that has been haunting him since the very first issue! All this and a cameo by Dr. Manhattan to boot! In-Store: 4/13/2021 $4.99