Rorschach Presidential Candidate Turney First Appeared In Watchmen #2

Spoilers of course. There is a scene in this week's Rorschach #5 by Tom King and Jorge Fornes, an unauthorised sequel to Watchmen published by DC Comics, in which our unidentified private detective meets with Governor Turley, the Republican candidate for President of the United States, running against President Robert Redford from sitting an eighth term in office. As we previously saw, it was President Richard Nixon making Vietnam a 51st state of the USA that has now ensured that a Democrat always gets elected rather than a Republican. In Rorschach #5 we see how the Republicans are trying to get back in power by building conservative coalition support across the rest of the country, with their candidate Turley.

And we start to learn a little more about him. That he served in Vietnam, where he met The Comedian.

Even talked to him, and in doing so, we learn that he was a pirate comic book fan, including Pontius Pirate.

And Rorschach has now shown us that the creator of Pontius Pirate was the same person who dressed as Rorschach and attempted to assassinate him. It is a coincidence not touched upon. But there's more. We discover that Turney actually appeared on panel in Watchmen. Issue 2, specifically. Here is Turney's version of events.

And here is Watchmen, by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons.

And he clearly made an impression on Turney…

Yeah, okay, that got me. Chills. Is this the Watchmen equivalent to finding a massive Punisher skull on the wall of a serving US politician? Or a Southrn Cross?

