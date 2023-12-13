Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Immortal Thor, roxxon, thor

Roxxon Bought Marvel Comics, Just For The Power Of The Immortal Thor

In last month's Immortal Thor #4, the comic book publisher Marvel Comics, was bought, not by Disney but by Roxxon.

Article Summary In Immortal Thor #4, Roxxon acquires the Marvel Comics within the Marvel Universe.

Rewriting mythological history, Roxxon now possesses Thor's powerful story.

Marvel's illustrated journalism influences legal history, per She-Hulk storyline.

Upcoming Avengers Inc #3 may show Thor's battle shaping his storied legacy.

In last month's Immortal Thor #4 by Al Ewing and Martin Coccolo, the fictional comic book publisher Marvel Comics that exists within the Marvel Comics Universe, licensing out real-life superhero stories for publication, was bought. Not by a fictional Disney but by Roxxon, the stand-in for evil oil companies, evil multi-media companies, evil fishmongers, they have a lot of evil fingers in a lot of evil pies. Or should that be hooves? Dario Agger, is the Minotaur CEO of Roxxon. And lets us know that the fictional Marvel has been around almost as long as the real one.

"Cake toppers" were used as promotional devices for retailers under previous Marvel regimes. Very much an Axel Alonso-era promo. But Agger owns the stories. And given that Thor is a comic book of superhero mythology, the stories may be the most powerful thing of all. "Close to a century of illustrated journalism, the true story of the Marvels of the age, in comic book form. Because plain text can't tell the story. That was the line back in the forties, I hear. And now I will tell the full story, I will create the true story" which also relates to the She-Hulk storyline by Dan Slott that established that Marvel Comics could be submitted as historical records in legal cases. Agger holds a copy of Journey Into Mystery #83, the first appearance of Thor and Loki, and threatens to rewrite mythological history with it. Making Roxxon the first and last god.

In the Marvel Comics Universe, to own Marvel means to own its stories, including the stories – and powers – of Thor. I wonder if this will tie in with Al Ewing's attempts to revive those earliest Marvel stories with The Masked Raider, Flexo The Rubber Man and more? In Avengers Inc #3 also written by Ewing we get a vision of Thor from Skurge The Executioner.

A vision from Skurge that is shared with Valkyrie, Jane Foster…

And then shared with Thor in today's Immortal Thor #5.

With Skurge having a meeting with the only real power in the Marvel Universe now. Marvel Comics itself.

And recognising that Agger now owns the true power of Thor, his own legend. There are deals to be done it seems, and more powers interested in this new dynamic…

IMMORTAL THOR #5

MARVEL COMICS

OCT230710

(W) Al Ewing (A) Martin Coccolo (CA) Alex Ross

THE ALL-NEW THOR CORPS! Toranos has returned – and to face him, the King of Asgard has gathered his army. But if even an army of storm gods could not stop the Elder God of Thunder…what then? This is the story of THE IMMORTAL THOR…and the battle that will define him. Rated T+In Shops: Dec 13, 2023 SRP: $4.99 IMMORTAL THOR #4

MARVEL COMICS

SEP230820

(W) Al Ewing (A) Martin Coccolo (CA) Alex Ross

SUMMONS OF THE ALL-FATHER! On the dark side of the moon, God faced Goddess – and that was only the beginning of Thor's troubles. But as his many foes gathered to destroy him, the Odinson had one final trick to play… This is the story of THE IMMORTAL THOR…and the Summoning of the Four. Rated T+In Shops: Nov 15, 2023 SRP: $4.99 AVENGERS INC #3

MARVEL COMICS

SEP230814

(W) Al Ewing (A) Leonard Kirk (CA) Daniel Acuna

DIAL V FOR VALKYRIE! Her name is Janet Van Dyne. She's got a personal invite from Jane Foster. His name is Victor Shade. He's a dead warrior – on a technicality, at least. So together, they're on vacation in Valhalla – to solve the mystery of how a dead man can die again… Rated T+In Shops: Nov 22, 2023 SRP: $3.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!