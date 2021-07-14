Ryan North & Guillermo Sanna Create a Darkhold Body-Horror Iron Man

Ryan North and Guillermo Sanna are creating a Darkhold one-shot for Iron Man in October, one over five one-shots bookended by a Darkhold Alpha and Omega. Delayed for over a year, it's now set in an earlier continuity than the rest of the Marvel Universe. While the book leads with Doctor Doom and the Scarlet Witch, the on-shots will feature Iron Man, Wasp, Black Bolt, Spider-Man, and Blade.

THE DARKHOLD: IRON MAN #1

(W) Ryan North (A) Guillermo Sanna (CA) Valerio Giangiordano

Ryan North turns his talents to a brand-new genre! Called forth to face the dread god Chthon, Iron Man reads from the ancient ill-fated text the Darkhold…and it changes the course of his entire life. The armor that has saved him countless times is about to become a prison — one whose only escape is a fate worse than death.

And from Darkhold Alpha #1 (finally) for September. The series will continue through the end of 2021 and into 2022 from Marvel Comics. Definitely off the Marvel Missing In Action List now.

DARKHOLD ALPHA #1 (RES)

(W) Steve Orlando (A) Cian Tormey (CA) Greg Smallwood

ENTER THE PAGES OF THE DARKHOLD – AND LOSE YOUR MIND IN MIGHTY MARVEL FASHION!

Critically acclaimed writer Steve Orlando joins forces with extraordinary artist Cian Tormey for a story that will delight and terrify! For hundreds of years, scholars and heroes alike have searched for the complete text of the Darkhold – a.k.a. the Book of the Damned, written by the elder god Chthon. Now one of the greatest sorcerers in the Multiverse has found it – and Chthon has found him. To save them all, the Scarlet Witch must gather the world's greatest heroes…and unleash their inner darkness. Witness the Marvel Universe's descent into chaos!