Ryan Ottley Off Amazing Spider-Man; You Won't Believe the Reason Why

Superstar artist Ryan Ottley is leaving Amazing Spider-Man, where he's been the artist since 2018. What could drive a popular, big-name artist off a high profile book? The answer will shock you if you continue to read this clickbait article we made out of some tweets!

Yes, the reason Ryan Ottley is leaving Amazing Spider-Man isn't because of "creative differences," or due to a salacious scandal, or part of a company-wide schism between rival factions that could bring Marvel Comics to its knees! As it turns out, Ryan Ottley is leaving Amazing Spider-Man… because he feels like it!

"I decided to jump off of Amazing Spider-Man," Ottley revealed on Twitter, rocking to its very foundations a comics industry used to hearing juicy gossip whenever a creative team change takes place. "It just comes down to me simply wanting to work on other projects."

"Amazing Spider-Man was my first comic I ever bought as a kid, it was what I thought was the best superhero ever made. So I always wanted to fulfill that fantasy to be the ASM artist one day," said Ottley, who had nothing but nice words about his experience. "And now with around two years on Amazing Spider-Man and 20 issues under my belt, I feel like I've gotten my fill and want to have other projects to work on, other characters I'd like to play with."

"My last Spider-Man issue is ASM 850. I hope you like it! Thank you to the ASM team, super happy to work with Nick Spencer, Cliff Rathburn, Nathan Fairbairn, Laura Martin, and editors Nick Lowe and Kathleen Wisneski," said Ottley making clear that he had no beef with anyone he worked with, even Nick Spencer, or with Marvel itself. "I will be back at Marvel soon on a new project I'm very excited about! Currently doing pre-production designs."

At press time, Bleeding Cool Rumourmonger-in-Chief Rich Johnston was last seen lamenting the lack of in-person conventions this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. And with that lack of conventions, the lack of drunken comic book professionals spreading gossip that could make this article a lot more interesting, or at least allow him to spoil Marvel's plans for the book after Ottley leaves. Hopefully, there's a vaccine by con season next year.