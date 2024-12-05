Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: deadpool, rob liefeld, ryan reynolds

Ryan Reynolds to Write a Deadpool Comic According to Rob Liefeld

Ryan Reynolds to write a Deadpool comic for Marvel in 2025 according to the character's co-creator, Rob Liefeld.

As Rob Liefeld prepares for the release of his final Marvel Comic title, Deadpool Team-Up #5, he posts. "Definitely do not buy this because it's my last Deadpool work, which it is, or my last Marvel work, which it also is, but because it's good. It's definitely that." But also, "I'm turning this issue in late. I'll be finished in a few days. After the giant delay on #4, I just finished at my pace." But Rob Liefeld also posts, "For years I asked Ryan Reynolds to write a Deadpool story, but to no avail, sad face. Sounds like one is coming our way in 2025!"

Ryan Reynolds OBC, actor, producer, businessman and alcohol/telecommunications and football mogul, began his career starring in the Canadian teen soap opera Hillside in 1991 before landing the lead role on the sitcom Two Guys and a Girl in 1998. Reynolds then starred in films including National Lampoon's Van Wilder, Waiting, The Proposal, Blade: Trinity, Green Lantern, and Wolverine Origins, where he played Wade Wilson, the character co-created by Rob Liefeld, for the first time. His biggest commercial success came with that character in Deadpool, Deadpool 2 and Deadpool & Wolverine. A character he championed to play, and films he was heavily involved in writing and producing. He also starred in Woman in Gold. Life, 6 Underground, Free Guy, and The Adam Project. He holds an ownership stake in Mint Mobile and is a co-owner of Welsh football club Wrexham FC, as seen in Welcome to Wrexham. Reynolds sold his ownership stake in Aviation Gin to Diageo as part of a $610 million deal and sits on the board of the Match Group.

Has he had time amongst all of this to write a Deadpool comic book? You know that if he did, Marvel Comics would be very happy to publish it. Might it be enough to keep Rob Liefeld on board for one more issue? Rob is very insistent that he is leaving…

DEADPOOL TEAM-UP #5 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

OCT240640

(W) Rob Liefeld (A/CA) Rob Liefeld

THE END. Deadpool is down. The Dragon's eggs are in jeopardy. Will the ultimate team-up end in…the ultimate sacrifice? Rob Liefeld's FINAL issue of his FINAL Deadpool storyline is here. Don't miss this historic conclusion! PARENTAL ADVISORYIn Shops: Jan 29, 2025 SRP: $3.99

