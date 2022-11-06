Sabretooth and the Exiles #1 Preview: Out of the Frying Pan…

Sabretooth kicks off his new series in style in this preview of Sabretooth and the Exiles #1… as the subject of an experiment?! Not what he had in mind when he escaped the pit.

Sabretooth and the Exiles #1

by Victor LaValle & Leonard Kirk, cover by Ryan Stegman

SABRETOOTH TAKES HIS DESTINY INTO HIS OWN CLAWED HANDS! The powers that be condemned SABRETOOTH to the pit for breaking the rules of Krakoa. But now he's free – and ready to show the world you can't keep Victor Creed down – even as the EXILES from Krakoa speed along in hot pursuit! A new chapter in the fan-favorite saga begins in brutal fashion, but when DR. BARRINGTON gets her hooks in Creed, he'll be lucky to survive the first issue! Victor LaValle and Leonard Kirk return for this unforgettable installment in the chronicles of one of Marveldom's most vicious mutants!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.17"H x 0.06"D | 3 oz | 150 per carton

On sale Nov 09, 2022 | 48 Pages | 75960620461800111

| Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960620461800121 – SABRETOOTH & THE EXILES 1 CASSARA VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620461800131 – SABRETOOTH & THE EXILES 1 WOLF VARIANT – $4.99 US

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images are automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld, PRH, and Lunar Distribution. To purchase comics previewed from Marvel, DC, IDW, BOOM!, Archie, and more, locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.

