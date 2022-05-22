Sacrament: AWA Announces Peter Milligan's New Sci-Fi Horror Series

AWA Studios announced the upcoming launch of Sacrament, the latest sci-fi space adventure from the UK award-winning writer Peter Milligan (HELLBLAZER, JUSTICE LEAGUE DARK) and esteemed international Argentinian artist Marcelo Frusin (JOHN CONSTANTINE: HELLBLAZER, KICK-ASS). Sacrament is a dark thriller set in outer space that examines the vulnerability of faith in a technologically-driven world, the usual metaphysical and theological themes that Milligan is known to pick mercilessly at. The first of the 5-issue series will be released on August 3.

"I've always liked a good demonic possession story – from M.R. James right through to The Exorcist," said series writer Peter Milligan. "Sacrament is a demon possession story, all right, but a very different one. Every time I encounter the idea that the only chance for the future of mankind is to leave earth and inhabit other planets, I've had the same thought: it isn't the earth that's the problem; it's us. No matter how far we travel, we'll take our demons with us. Scarament is the result of me dwelling on this."

As a master of the craft who has decades of experience creating action-packed, thought-provoking comic series, Peter Milligan has a reputation for creating exciting, smart, and accessible series. In Sacrament, the year is 3000, and mankind has abandoned Earth and fled into outer space. Now, a disgraced priest, called into action to perform an exorcism on a remote space colony, is about to discover that no matter how far you run, you can't escape your demons, and the Devil is, in fact, real.

"From American Ronin to Absolution, we've now had the opportunity to collaborate with Peter Milligan on several AWA Studios series," said Axel Alonso, comic book creator and Chief Creative Officer of AWA Studios. "Peter is one of the best in the game. His descriptive and colorful writing combined with Marcelo Frusin's brilliantly dark and haunting artwork in SACRAMENT is offering our readers something they've never seen from AWA Studios before."

Issue #1 of SACRAMENT will be available on Wednesday, August 3, both digitally and in stores wherever comic books are sold. The following issues will be published monthly. For more information on SACRAMENT and other AWA Studios content, follow AWA on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, and visit https://www.awastudios.net/.