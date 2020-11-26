Safari Pearl Comics of Idaho Free Thanksgiving Meals for Customers

It's something that Safari Pearl Comics of Moscow, Idaho does every year. And it's worth celebrating. For Thanksgiving, the store is usually open but not for selling comics. Instead, they regularly host a full Thanksgiving dinner, and welcome customers who can't get home for the holiday, who have been working a full shift so unable to cook, or who may not have family or friends close by at this time. Every year, you have to bring your own drinks, but they have turkey with stuffing, potatoes and gravy with attendees are asked to bring a side dish, dessert, or appetizer to share if they can. And you must get ready to play a lot of board games with everyone else. It's also perfectly acceptable for those who want a quick break from their family to attend as well… if only long enough to play a quick game of Castle Panic or Pandemic. They even provide pecan pie and gluten-free pumpkin cake.

However, this year, this has to change. Coronavirus has affected much. The store is closed at its location at 660 W Pullman Rd Moscow, Idaho 83843. But over the road is the Inland Oasis Center "located just on the other side of Mod Pizza" at 730 W Pullman Rd, which is where they will be serving up Thanksgiving.

We are still cooking a full Thanksgiving meal with Turkey and all the trimmings. Vegan options will be available and we will also do our best to accommodate any allergies and food intolerances. Due to the pandemic and safety concerns we are asking folks to take their meals to go and we will have take out boxes on hand. If circumstances are such that it would be easier or safer for you to eat on site we will have several socially distanced tables set up where you can dine with your household. We regret that there will be no board and card games this year but we know that the full event will resume in future years.

They add "We will make it a communal meal again next year and break out the board games. For now be safe, mask up, and help take care of each." Till then, a comic book industry salute to Safari Pearl Comics and the way they serve their community.