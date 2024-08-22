Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: firefly, sam humphries

Sam Humphries and Giovanni Fabiano Tell the Origin of Firefly's Zoë

Sam Humphries and Giovanni Fabiano are to tell a new origin of Firefly's Zoë Alleyne, in a new comic book launching from Boom in November.

Sam Humphries and Giovanni Fabiano are to tell a new origin of Firefly's Zoë Alleyne, first mate of Serenity, in a new comic book launching from Boom Studios in November, Firefly: Zoë Alleyne Year One.

"War between the Alliance and the Browncoats is hell, but when a bank heist is abandoned for a fateful team-up between Mal and Zoë, an altruistic bond is formed that sets the stage for the future fans know and love! "Zoë is one of my favorite members of the Firefly crew, so it was a thrill to reveal how she became the Browncoat we all know and love today," said writer Sam Humphries. "But the Unification War is a nasty, brutal era of history. No one comes out the way they came in, and Zoë is no exception. Giovanni's art elevates this story to the level of a blockbuster. It's dynamic, kinetic, and complex, just like Zoë herself." "As a fan of the series, this story captivated me so much that I was hooked until the end of the script, eager to find out what happened next," said artist Giovanni Fabiano. "I am very proud to have brought Sam's exceptional writing to life, contributing to a story that deeply engaged and entertained me while drawing it!"

Firefly: Zoë Alleyne Year One #1 will be available in comic shops on the 20th of November 20, 2024.

Firefly has been published by Boom Studios from 2018, after the taking of the license from Dark Horse. It intends to be is a canonical continuation of Joss Whedon's Firefly television series, the 2005 film Serenity, and Dark Horse Comics' Serenity comics, are all part of the franchise. In mid-2018, Entertainment Weekly announced that Boom Studios had assumed the Firefly license from Dark Horse Comics. Joss Whedon, creator of the original television series, would act as story consultant.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!