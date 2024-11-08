Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Current News, Events, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: san diego comic con, sdcc

San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Registration Rescheduled for 23rd of November

The San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Registration has been Rescheduled for the 23rd of November, after October's kerfuffle.

Article Summary Comic-Con 2025 badge registration rescheduled to Nov 23 after system crash in October.

High demand for Comic-Con badges continues, with rescheduled registration ensuring a fresh start.

Registration opens at 9 am PT, with a virtual queue appearing 90 minutes before.

Event dates set for July 23-27, 2025, promising another exciting Comic-Con experience.

It has been very hard to get a badge to attend San Diego Comic-Con in recent years. It has even informed entire episodes of The Big Bang Theory. The demand is usually around five to ten times what the show can let through the doors, and many people now just go to San Diego as a city celebrating Comic-Con, even if they can't make it into the Convention Centre. But this year, it got a lot harder than most.

San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Open Registration has now been rescheduled for Saturday, the 23rd of November, at 9 am PT, Noon ET and 5 pm GMT, with their virtual waiting room opening 90 minutes beforehand. This comes a month after the first attempt at a Comic-Con 2025 Open Registration on the 26th of October, which crashed badly, leaving the vast majority unbadged. Comic-Con International states that "our registration company's dedicated team has been working around the clock to identify and resolve the anomaly. We are relieved to learn their engineers have made critical infrastructure and stability improvements to the process… please know that this new registration date will be a fresh start – everyone will re-enter the process from the beginning with a new randomized queue. Thank you for your patience and understanding during this challenging situation. We truly appreciate your continued support."

Those who tried to register back in October were told, "Due to an unforeseen anomaly with the registration system, we have been advised by our registration company to halt our scheduled attendee badge sale. We have been informed that the issue is more complex than initially anticipated, and for this reason, registration will not resume today." Instead it seems it will be resumed a month later. San Diego Comic-Con is next scheduled for the 23rd of July, to the 27th of July, 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!