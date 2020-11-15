Sanford Greene Working With Patton Oswalt and Milestone at DC Comics

Co-creator and artist of Eisner-Award-winning Bitter Root from Image Comics, Sanford Greene, is a well-respected long-working comic book creator in the comics industry, with notable runs on Power Man and Iron Fist, Sonic The Hedgehog and Wonder Girl. He has a creator-owned online comic series for WebToon with Chuck Brown called 1000, and his current series, Bitter Root, is a dark fantasy/action ongoing series published by Image Comics and set during the Harlem Renaissance. He has also just had a Thought Bubble panel run, in which he discusses how he started out in the comic book industry and the creation of his award-winning comic book, and interviewed by Thought Bubble's Assistant Director Martha Julian.

During which, he stated that the upcoming third volume of Bitter Root, in which he intended to take to a new storytelling level will be sticking a landing – in that he currently intends for the third volume to (possibly) conclude the storyline.

But he also mentioned that he is working with actor and comedian Patton Oswalt, who also has a MODOK comic coming out from Marvel, for a new DC Comics project. Not only that but he will also be doing something with Milestone, when that diverse superhero brand returns from DC Comics in the New Year. You can watch the whole panel below.

Thought Bubble is continuing all this weekend, as an online comic book convention instead of the usual physical event, and we have already reported on a number of gems. You can see the schedule for the rest of the Thought Bubble 2002 panels here, and all the exclusives and debuts here. Stick around for Kevin Smith as well of course…