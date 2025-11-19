Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Venom | Tagged: fantastic four, silver surfer, Stitch, Will Of Doom, wolverine

Santa Stitch Is Coming to Town in Marvel's December Variant Covers

Santa Stitch Is Coming to Town in Marvel's December 2025 Variant Covers

Article Summary Stitch returns in new Marvel variant covers for December 2025 with a special holiday theme.

Experiment 626 crashes the Marvel Universe, starring in variants for Avengers, Thor, and more.

Major Marvel titles like Amazing Spider-Man and The Will of Doom get Stitch holiday variants.

Retailers warn of high demand—expect limited availability and pricey after-market sales.

Ohana means family… and family means nobody gets left out of the holiday merchandising blitz, not even your comic books. After September's Stitch takeover variants sold out of this world numbers for Marvel, they are back with round two: Stitch Unleash The Holidays Variant Covers. Five new covers dropping across December, where Experiment 626 stuffs himself down the chimneys of the Marvel Universe. Because nothing says "Peace on Earth" like a blue alien koala beating the tar out of the Hulk with a candy cane. As the "Unleash the Holidays" campaign continues, Disney's master plan is to make sure every single product on Earth has Stitch on it by 2027. And continuing to run Christmas homages to the following…

On Sale December 17, 2025

AVENGERS #33 – Disney Stitch Unleash The Holidays Variant by Luciano Vecchio (75960620426703351)

PLANET SHE-HULK #2 – Variant by Paco Medina (75960621102900241)

THOR #5 – Variant by Humberto Ramos (75960621284200541)

On Sale December 24, 2025 (Merry Christmas Eve, suckers)

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #18 – Variant by Ben Su (75960621001501851)

THE WILL OF DOOM #1 – Variant by Phil Noto (75960621253800171)

That last one is the big one-shot kicking off whatever world-ending nonsense Marvel has planned for the summer of 2026. Nothing sets the stage for cosmic doom quite like Phil Noto drawing Stitch opening his prezzies. But retailers are already warning about allocation nightmares, and the after-market goblins are circling. After the holidays, the only thing left will be eBay listings priced like you're buying Disney holidays instead. Here are the previous ones for comparison sake: Amazing Spider-Man #100, Avengers #1o0, Captain America #100, Fantastic Four #100 and X-Men #100.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!