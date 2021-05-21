Sarah Gailey and Pius Bak launch Eat The Rich from Boom Studios

Boom Studios are kicking off August 2021 with a new series by Sarah Gailey and Pius Bak, Eat The Rich. Gailey's alternate history novella River of Teeth was a finalist for the 2017 Nebula Award for Best Novella, the 2018 Hugo Award for Best Novella, and the 2018 Locus Award for Best Novella, and they won the Hugo Award for Best Fan Writer. February 2020 brought the publication of their most recent novella, Upright Woman Wanted. Their debut young adult novel, When We Were Magic, was published by Simon Pulse in March 2020, while their second novel for adults, The Echo Wife, was published in February 2021 by Tor Books. And now? Image Comics is publishing their new comic book, drawn by Pius Back of The Magicians, Night Owl Society, Firefly and Stranger Things.

EAT THE RICH #1 (OF 5) CVR A TONG (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUN211012

(W) Sarah Gailey (A) Pius Bak (CA) Kevin Tong

What unspeakable horror eats away at the heart of Crestfall Bluffs? With law school and her whole life ahead of her, Joey plans to summer with her boyfriend Astor in his seemingly perfect hometown of Crestfall Bluffs. It's a chance to finally meet Astor's family and childhood friends, all while enjoying a vacation with every need attended to by servants. But beneath the affluent perfection lies a dark, deadly rot… will Joey discover the truth before it's too late, and if she does, can she survive to tell the tale? The bold, horrifying psychological thriller from Hugo Award-winning author Sarah Gailey (The Echo Wife, Magic For Liars) with artist Pius Bak (Firefly, The Magicians), perfect for fans of Stillwater and Nailbiter! In Shops: Aug 18, 2021 SRP: $3.99

And a bunch of variant covers, and foil versions of those various covers too. Previous to this, Sarah Galley wrote a handful of Steven Universe comic books for Boom Studios, as well as Invader Zim, Kim Reaper, and Lenore so they know the form…