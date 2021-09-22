Saturday Night Live S47 Kicks Off with Owen Wilson & Kacey Musgraves

While we still haven't been formally introduced to the official Season 47 cast of NBC's Saturday Night Live yet (which is a nice way of saying that we don't know who's coming, who's going, and who the new faces are), we do know who will be hosting the first four shows and who their musical guests will be. Kicking off the season is host Owen Wilson with musical guest Kacey Musgraves. From there, Kim Kardashian West hosts on October 9 with Halsey as the musical guest. Then we have Rami Malek on October 16 with musical guest Young Thug; then SNL alum Jason Sudeikis with Brandi Carlile on October 23. When it comes to the hosting responsibilities, SNL will be kicking off its season with four first-time hosts. With NBC's long-running sketch/variety series ready to return next month for its new season, it does so as the winner of the 2021 Emmy Award for Variety Sketch Series- its fifth straight win in that category.

With a look back at SNL's past and an eye on the half-century mark closer than you think, here's a look at the official announcement of the series return:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: SNL Returns October 2 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xxexY3sefD8)

Saturday Night Live's 46th season included Beck Bennett, Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang. Che and Jost served as head writers, with Bryan Tucker serving as senior writer. Lauren Holt (The Filth), Punkie Johnson (Space Force), and Andrew Dismukes (Comedy Central's Colossal ClusterFest, New York Comedy Festival) were feature players. Alec Baldwin returned as Donald Trump, with Maya Rudolph joining them as Kamala Harris, and Jim Carrey as Joe Biden for part of the season before cast member Moffat took over the role just before the holiday break.