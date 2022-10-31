Savage Avengers #7 Preview: Cyber Warfare

The Savage Avengers take on Ultron's forces in cyberspace in this preview of Savage Avengers #7.

Savage Avengers #7

by David Pepose & Carlos Magno, cover by Leinil Yu

BEWARE ULTRON 2099! Trapped in a futuristic war zone ruled by the iron fist of Ultron, Jake Gallows and the Savage Avengers must embark on a high-stakes jailbreak to free the one man who could possibly bring them home. Can our time-lost heroes survive the dangers of this bold new 2099, or will this Deathlok apocalypse prove to be the Savage Avengers' end?

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.18"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 160 per carton

On sale Nov 02, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620290400711

| Parental Advisory

$3.99

Variants:

75960620290400721 – SAVAGE AVENGERS 7 FERNANDEZ VARIANT – $3.99 US

