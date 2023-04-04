Scarlet Witch #4 Preview: What Did Darcy Do? Wanda wants a fight with Scythia in this preview of Scarlet Witch #4... but it looks like she's about to get an exposition dump instead.

In this preview, Wanda is looking for a fight with the powerful witch Scythia… but it looks like she's about to get an exposition dump instead.

Scarlet Witch #4

by Steve Orlando & Sara Pichelli, cover by Russell Dauterman

BATTLE FOR BLOOD! • The Scarlet Witch's shopkeeper, Darcy Lewis, has a secret — and when the consequences of that secret result in the annihilation of Wanda's shop, Wanda Maximoff must choose between protecting her new life or saving her friend's. • SCARLET WITCH faces SCYTHIA, leader of the Bacchae, in a battle to answer the question: What does it mean to enact justice?

Marvel | Marvel Universe

On sale Apr 05, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960620235500411

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620235500416 – SCARLET WITCH 4 JEEHYUNG LEE VIRGIN VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620235500421 – SCARLET WITCH 4 ALEX ROSS TIMELESS MAGNETO VIRGIN VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620235500431 – SCARLET WITCH 4 ALEX ROSS TIMELESS MAGNETO VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620235500441 – SCARLET WITCH 4 JEEHYUNG LEE VARIANT – $3.99 US

