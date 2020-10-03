Scholastic Graphix to Publish Jamar Nicholas' Leon Graphic Novels

Jamar Nicholas is an award-winning African American cartoonist, graphic novelist, and educator based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He is known for original graphic novels Leon: Protector of the Playground and his adaptation of Fist, Stick, Knife, Gun, a memoir written by African American social activist Geoffrey Canada in 1995. Nicholas's work discusses topics such as bullying and violence while providing alternative, positive portrayals of black individuals.

In September 2017, Baltimore Comic Con announced Nicholas's launch of Leon: Protector of the Playground, which made its debut at the 2017 Baltimore Comic Con in October. At the end of the year 2017, Nicholas received Artblog's 2017 Liberta Award for "Author! Author! BEST Books by Philadelphians." His graphic novel then went on to win the 2018 Dwayne McDuffie Award for Diversity in Comics, and Nicholas received the 2018 Glyph Comic Award for Best Writer.

He has now sold, at auction, Leon The Extraordinary, a three-book middle grade graphic novel follow-up series. Leon The Extraordinary. stars Leon, a boy who lives in a world where superheroes and superkids are commonplace. Although Leon doesn't have superpowers, he discovers that courage, kindness, and common sense can make him a hero, too.

Publication of the first of the Leon The Extraordinary graphic novels is planned for spring 2022 and every year after that.

David Saylor, Scholastic Vice President, Creative Director Trade Publishing, founder and Editorial Director of Graphix, the Scholastic kids graphic novel line, bought the series at auction. Jamar Nicolas' agent, Daniel Lazar at Writers House negotiated the deal for North American rights. Scholastic Corporation is an American multinational publishing, education and media company that publishes and distributes comics, books and educational materials for schools, parents and children. Products are distributed through retail and online sales and through schools via reading clubs and fairs, and they are currently the biggest comic book publisher in North America.

