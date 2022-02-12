Scooby-Doo! Where Are You? #114 Preview: Dehaunt the Police
Scooby-Doo and his pals must investigate a haunted police station in this preview of Scooby-Doo! Where Are You? #114. How much pro-cop propaganda can DC fit into this children's comic? Check out the preview below for a taste.
SCOOBY-DOO WHERE ARE YOU #114
DC Comics
1221DC119
(W) Sholly Fisch (A/CA) Valerio Chiola
The Coolsville police station is being haunted by a monstrous mobster and his ghostly goons! Is it a cover for a jailbreak? A distraction to keep the police too busy to stop a daring crime elsewhere in the city? Or could the monsters be real? It's up to Scooby and the gang to unravel the clues and crack the mystery—that is, if they can ever get out of the cell they've accidentally locked themselves in!
In Shops: 2/15/2022
SRP: $2.99
