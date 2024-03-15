Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: Absolute Power, amanda waller, green arrow, Titans, wonder woman

SCOOP: Absolute Power Solicits From DC Comics For June 2024

Ahead of Absolute Power, here are June 2024 solicits for Suicide Squad, Wonder Woman, Superman, Action Comics, Green Arrow and Titans.

Article Summary Mark Waid's 'Absolute Power' event starts crossing over with major DC titles.

June 2024 build-up: 'Suicide Squad', 'Wonder Woman', and more prepare for chaos.

'Superman' fights Brainiac's invasion leading directly into 'Absolute Power'.

Detailed June solicitations preview Aman da Waller's machinations in DC Universe.

The event comic Absolute Power by Mark Waid and Dan Mora kicks off in July, crossing over with dozens of DC titles, all written by Mark Waid himself. But in June, there is a build-up coming. We've already run the solicitations for Batman #148 and #149, but here are the other expected titles building up steam to Aman da Waller's biggest plan of all. The full DC solicits and solicitations for June 2024 will be published later, but here are the solicits for Suicide Squad #4, Wonder Woman #10, Superman #15, Action Comics #1065, Green Arrow #13 and Titans #12.

SUICIDE SQUAD DREAM TEAM #4 (OF 4)

(W) Nicole Maines (A/CA) Eddy Barrows, Eber Ferreira

COUNTDOWN TO ABSOLUTE POWER! As the Dream Team's story reaches its climax, Dreamer and her Suicide Squad take their one and only shot at preventing the future she's predicted, in which Amanda Waller turns Gamorra into her own personal alien super-prison. Will Dreamer be able to save the day and abide by her superhero code, or will she have to embrace the Wall's greater good philosophy and resolve to change the future by any means necessary? Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 6/11/2024

ACTION COMICS #1065 CVR A RAFA SANDOVAL (HOUSE OF BRAINIAC)

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Rafa Sandoval

HOUSE OF BRAINIAC PART THREE Superman and Lobo have their hands full with Brainiac's Lobo army, so it's up to Supergirl and Conner Kent to stop Brainiac himself! It's an impossible battle, but they are joined by some unexpected and deadly allies! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 5/14/2024

SUPERMAN #15 CVR A RAFA SANDOVAL (HOUSE OF BRAINIAC)(ABSOLUTE POWER)

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Rafa Sandoval

HOUSE OF BRAINIAC PART SIX FALL OF THE HOUSE OF BRAINIAC! Superman and Lex have figured out how to stop Brainiac and his Queen, but it will take a great sacrifice. Can they do the unthinkable to save their family and friends? This all leads directly into DC's summer event…ABSOLUTE POWER! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 6/25/2024

GREEN ARROW #13 CVR A PHIL HESTER (ABSOLUTE POWER)

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Amancay Nahuelpan (CA) Phil Hester

COUNTDOWN TO ABSOLUTE POWER Oliver Queen has become an AGENT OF AMANDA WALLER. Roy and the rest of the Green Arrow family want to know why Green Arrow would betray his family and friends and choose to work with Amanda Waller and her deadly plans for the heroes and villains of the DC Universe!

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 6/25/2024

WONDER WOMAN #10 CVR A DANIEL SAMPERE

(W) Tom King (A) Daniel Sampere, Belen Ortega (CA) Daniel Sampere

Cheetah enters the fray as the Sovereign recruits Diana's greatest foe to deal the killing blow! Meanwhile, the Wonder Girls may have promised their mentor that they'd stay out of her fight, but well-behaved heroes seldom make history. Will they reach Diana before it's too late? Plus, Trinity takes to the skies…literally!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 6/18/2024

TITANS #12 CVR A CHRIS SAMNEE

(W) Tom Taylor (A) Lucas Meyer (CA) Chris Samnee

HELL COMES FOR BLUDHAVEN! With the team on the ropes and Waller to blame, Nightwing and his allies must look within for the answers to their never-ending problems. Will Raven, the demon's daughter, lead them to salvation or to slaughter at the hands of her father, Trigon? Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 6/18/2024

Pictures first, words second, here are the full DC Comics June 2024 solicits and solicitations. And they start with Pride…

