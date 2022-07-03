SCOOP: DC Comics To Launch New Comic, Punchline: The Gotham Game

She debuted in the Batman books. She has had her own back-up strip in The Joker comic. And now Punchline, the Joker's right-hand woman, created by James Tynion IV and Jorge Jiménez is getting a comic book series of her own. Bleeding Cool gets the nod that it will be launching in October or November and called Punchline: The Gotham Game. There are a number of other comic book companies publishing comic books called Punchline and clearly, DC is not up for a trademark war on this one, though she did get a one-shot previously.

So who is Punchline? The DC Comics one that is? Real name Alexis Kaye, this student of Snyder College became obsessed with the Joker after she hijacked a TV studio and forced Alexis at gunpoint to deliver a message to Gotham. Starting a true-crime podcast dedicated to the Joker, she began developing her own version of the Joker toxin, experimenting on the homeless before targeting students and professors at her university, before getting the Joker to hire her ahead of the Joker War. During which she became increasingly ruthless to please the Joker, slit the throat of Harley Quinn, defeated Catwoman, and stole Bruce Wayne's fortune for the Joker. She later kidnapped Lucius Fox, infected the Batman, and tried to torch Poison Ivy's Eden. After being defeated by Batman, and incarcerated ahead of trial, she used social media and an influencer fanbase to turn public opinion in her favour, while nobbling witnesses, and seeing her acquitted for any and all charges.

Her first appearances rocketed in value on eBay, and remain high, with her first appearance in Hell Arisen #3 selling for around $200 on eBay. And now she is getting a monthly comic book all to herself. Who says crime doesn't pay?