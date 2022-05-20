SCOOP: Milo Manara's First Art For Frank Miller's Sin City

I saw the Italian comic book artist Milo Manara this weekend past at Lake Como Comic Art Festival. Despite being in his late seventies, he was the hardest working creator at the show, with lines for him lined up hours before the show started, and all through the show. Frank Cho could have been annoyed that the line went in front of his booth, if it wasn't for the fact that this was Milo Manara, and he got plenty of passing trade! But what is Milo Manara working on now that the show is over? Why, a new Sin City story written by Frank Miller, Sin City In Color. And Bleeding Cool managed to grab this sliver of the first artwork created for the project. And it is basically everything you'd ever want from Manara.

On the 12th of April, Bleeding Cool broke the news that. Frank Miller was launching a new publishing company, with Dan DiDio appointed as the company's new publisher. The new company will be called Frank Miller Presents, or FMP, with Frank Miller as president and editor-in-chief, working with other creators old and new, with Silenn Thomas, current CEO of Frank Miller Ink, as COO of FMP, and Dan DiDio as publisher. It will include a new Sin City comic book set in the past, Sin City 1858, away from Dark Horse, and a new Ronin comic, Ronin Book Two, following the original published by DC Comics forty years ago. And two new titles, Pandora and Ancient Enemies. Bleeding Cool also revealed that the publisher was funded by Spice DAO NFTs.

Ahead of this week's MegaCon in Florida, Comics Beat was set up with some more official PR from FMP over the planned series for the next year,

Ronin Book Two written by Frank Miller, penciled by Philip Tan and inked by Daniel Henriques from layouts by Miller A Sin City one shot, Sin City in Color, written by Frank Miller with art by Milo Manara, 1858, a Sin City Western looking at the roots of the city, written and drawn by Frank Miller. Pandora, a dark take on fairy tales conceived by Miller and written by Star Trek: Discovery writers Anthony Maranville and Chris Silvestri with art by Emma Kubert for December 2022. Ancient Enemies, by Dan DiDio and Daniel Beyruth.

And they had plenty of details and art about Pandora as well, "a YA fantasy about a young girl named Annabeth… a young girl who is unfulfilled in her life, and she's searching for more. She's searching for a perfect world for her to live and thrive in. But as she's searching for that world, everything around her starts falling down the rabbit hole of not being what it seems. It's something that I think a lot of people find themselves getting into, constantly searching for perfection, and it causes chaos." It represents a return to the original grimness of faitytales before, as Frank Miller puts it "Disney made the fairy tales a very friendly, happy place to visit,"

George Gustines at the New York Times was handed details on Ronin Book Two which will "explore the life of Casey McKenna, a security officer who pursued the nameless Ronin and had a child with him."

While Bleeding Cool already grabbed some details of Ancient Enemies by Dan DiDio, with art by Danilo Beyruth – which will also feature a character The Geek created by Frank Miller with original art by Miller.

Frank Miller is a legendary comic book writer and artist, creator of The Dark Knight Returns with Klaus Janson, Batman Year One with David Mazzucchelli, Martha Washington with Dave Gibbons, Hard Boiled and Big Guy & Rusty The Boy Robot with Geof Darrow. Robocop Vs Terminator with Walt Simonson and Sin City, Holy Terror and 300 by himself. Danilo Beyruth is a Brazilian comic book artist. He has worked on Marvel Comics' Ghost Rider, Deadpool v. Gambit and The Unbelievable Gwenpool and created the concept art for the film Motorrad directed by Vicente Amorim. Dan DiDio worked on animations ReBoot and War Planets, before moving to DC Comics as an editorial Vice President in 2002, and was promoted to Publisher alongside Jim Lee in 2010. As well as writing comics for DC, including Superboy, OMAC and Metal Men he spearheaded the New 52 reboot, and became the public face of DC Comics, running Ask The Publishers panels at comic book conventions and attending retailer only forums that travelled the country. Dan DiDio was fired by DC Comics in 2020 just as his new reboot, 5G or Generation Five, was about to be enacted. It was abandoned, though aspects of his plans remain within the publisher's current schedules. Since, he has worked as a tutor at Joe Kubert's Academy.