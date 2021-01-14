Scotland Comic Shops Full Lockdown – No Curbside/Click And Collect?

Scotland has banned click-and-collect serviced for anything other than essential services, but might there be a loophole for comic book shops First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon has said only retailers selling essentials, such as clothing, baby equipment and books, will be able to offer collection services across the country. Which comic shops want to state that their books are essential, well that's a test. For those allowed to continue, the First Minister said "staggered appointments" will be needed to end queuing as well as not allowing people inside premises. But how are comic stores reacting?

Little Shop Of Heroes in Dunfermline posted;

Now we're rolling! Loads of awesome new titles released this week! We can't wait to get stuck into these for some of 2021's first reads. As always, make sure to have a look through the captions for full descriptions of the comics. Let us know which cover your preference is as well from the options we have listed and we will do our best to accommodate! Thanks so much, everyone.

Check out our header for up-to-date info on how things will be working from now on. Basically though, just send us a message with your mobile number, and we can send across a secure payment link for you to pay for your comics. It's up to you whether you'd like them delivered or keep them in the shop until it is safe to have people pop up again.

A1 Toys of Glasgow posted

Due to the lockdown we only have a few staff not on furlough and these guys are working away to ensure that our Mail Order Service is running as normal.

The Last Outpost Comics of Airdrie posted,

Well here we are again, As most of you will be aware Scotland has moved from tier 4 to lockdown similar to last March. Non essential travel is now in effect Because of this and it being the right thing to do, click and collect has now been suspended for the time being. However you will still be able to order from the website www.thelastoutpostcomics.co.uk and have it sent out.

Forbidden Planet Glasgow, which is remaining open for click and collect (though Forbidden Planet Edinburgh has closed) also has its own teething problems. They posted

MAIL ORDER ANNOUNCEMENT!!!!! It is a very snowy day out there folks, and it looks like your friendly neighbourhood mail order guy won't be able to make it in safe today. So NO MAIL ORDER TODAY! I will try and answer any questions i can but no purchases can be made today. Thank you all for understanding. Stay safe.

Forbidden Planet Edinburgh is still suggesting it may be reopening on January 16th 2021. Possibly more serious, Scotland has also banned drinking alcohol in public outdoors.