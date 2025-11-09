Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, scott snyder

Scott Snyder's Upcoming Plans For Absolute Batman (Spoilers)

Article Summary Scott Snyder plans for Absolute Batman to potentially run up to 60 gripping, ever-expanding issues.

Absolute Wonder Woman crossover in January will see Batman seek Diana's help for Waylon’s troubling change.

Upcoming arcs dive deep into new takes on villains like Scarecrow, Penguin, Two-Face, and the Riddler.

Heartbreaking moments, shifting alliances, and a focus on dramatic change dominate the Absolute Batman saga.

On the Heroes Journey podcast, Scott Snyder has been teasing what's ahead for Absolute Batman and his ilk. Here are a few bits that drop out if you hold the podcast by its ankles and shake vigorously. Shake it out, shake it out…

Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta 's Absolute Batman first overall arc is intended to last thirty-five to forty issues, but Scott Snyder believes it will keep expanding as they go, and will probably go fifty or sixty issues…

The Absolute Wonder Woman crossover beginning in January is focused on Bruce Wayne trying to help Waylon and going to Wonder Woman to try to find some way of stopping this transformation.

The next arc with Nick Dragotta brings in Scarecrow and how Bruce decides that all he does is hurt people, so he needs to actually shut everybody out, which brings him closer to Harley Quinn and the Red Hood gang.

We'll be seeing the Absolute Penguin, Absolute Two-Face and Absolute Riddler. But don't expect them to be just Batman villains. There are people who are deliberately awful in very powerful positions in the Absolute Universe; they'll all be facing something much worse.

There's a pretty heartbreaking scene in the Absolute Wonder Woman crossover, where Batman goes to talk with his friends, and they are not particularly pleased with the way things are going.

After this, there will be a small story afterwards with the Absolute Poison Ivy, again largely about everything changing.

So everything is changing… except you'll still probably be buying Absolute Batman. Here are the next issues as they line up…

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #14

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta

BATMAN AND CATWOMAN VS. BANE! Batman and Catwoman face down Bane in a final battle! But once the dust settles, what will it all mean for the future of Batman? $4.99 11/26/2025

(W) Scott Snyder (A) Jock (CA) Nick Dragotta

SCOTT SNYDER REUNITES WITH LEGENDARY ARTIST JOCK! Alfred reveals to Bruce the story of the man he's been chasing for years. Enter: Joker! Scott Snyder and Jock reunite for an epic tale in the Absolute Universe! $4.99 12/10/2025

(W) Kelly Thompson (A/CA) Hayden Sherman

BECAUSE YOU DEMANDED IT: THE FIRST MEETING OF ABSOLUTE BATMAN AND ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN! The first meeting of two Absolute heroes has arrived at last! The Mark of Hecate at a crime scene in Gotham draws Wonder Woman into Batman's orbit in dramatic fashion. The world's greatest detective and the world's most famous witch must work together to solve a series of grisly and ambitious murders that threaten something much more dangerous coming for Gotham! And don't miss January's Absolute Batman #16 for the second chapter of this world-shaking meeting! $4.99 12/24/2025

(W) Scott Snyder, Frank Tieri (A/CA) Joshua Hixson

INTO ARK-M! The origins of the enigmatic Ark M are explored! What terrible secrets lie within its walls, and just who is assigned to protect it from discovery?! $4.99 1/7/2026

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta

ABSOLUTE BATMAN IN HELL! Part two of our Absolute Batman/Absolute Wonder Woman story– Bruce Wayne is on a desperate hunt to help his friend Waylon, now transformed into a monstrous crocodile roaming the sewers, consumed with a deadly hunger. Batman's last option for a cure is to turn to a god for help…but will he have to descend into the depths of hell to get it? $4.99 1/14/2026

