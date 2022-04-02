Scottish Falsetto Sock Puppet Theatre Comes To Britain's Got Talent

Scottish Falsetto Sock Puppet Theatre time! Kef F Sutherland, is a true Renaissance Man of British comic books. He has written and drawn American comics including Doctor Strange, Star Trek, Ghost Rider, Red Dwarf, Doctor Who and Gladiators. He has created British comics for Viz Comics, Phoenix and The Beano, was writer/artist on Bash Street Adventures and writer of Bananaman. And in lockdown, has created and published three graphic novels that translate the works of William Shakespeare into the events and landscape of nineteen seventies Great Britain. He created a bunch of pop star colouring books and has now started adapting the Bible into comic book form, beginning with The Comic Book Of Esther. He has put on comic book conventions, with his Bristol shows taking over in the UK comic national landscape between the UKCAC and MCM/The Lakes/Thought Bubble. He's also created stage shows and TV shows such as The Sit-Com Trials on ITV, which gave me one of my only TV writing credits. And he runs the most intense participation classes on comic book creation for both kids and adults. In terms of presentation and eagerness, he is most easily compared to Jonathan Ross – but a Jonathan Ross who can draw.

And he has a stand-up routine that is more of a crouch-down routine, because he is the creator and performer of The Scottish Falsetto Sock Puppet Theatre. Two sock puppets with terrible screechy Scottish accents, wearing the tartan, and performing a double act with just one person. And they are about to get an even greater bit of prominence in the UK, because they are going to appear in the new series of Britain's Got Talent, returning to ITV and the ITV Hub this month.

After the official social media account for Britain's Got Talent posted the above, Kev F Sutherland posted "It would appear the cat is out of the bag. Yes, the Scottish Falsetto Socks have made an appearance on Britain's Got Talent, as they just tweeted. We'll tell you more about it when we're allowed. #NDA". And he's been posted about having to have all references to the show be checking out on social media in case there is anything too naughty. Well, you can be the judge of that. Here's some classic Scottish Falsetto Sock Puppet Theatre from 2006 in Edinburgh – they have been going a while… in fact here are 330 videos of the pair.