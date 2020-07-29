Scout Comics Makes Kickstarter Comics Into Hits, Will Others Follow?

Scout Comics has been on the rise lately. The company has built themselves up to a publisher to watch in the indie comics community from the release of Yasmeen, the story of a teenage girl on the run from ISIS, and the second volume of their comedy/horror/aquatic Metalshark Bro, to their plan to put comics in vending machines, to their appointment of Charlie Stickney, Kickstarter hit-maker of White Ash and The Game, as Co-Publisher. In addition to plans to develop a new franchise with By the Horns, an upcoming fantasy comic about a unicorn killer that will launch alongside a merch store, Scout Comics is seeing major success with their current slate. Two recent releases, as we reported yesterday, have sold out and will see second prints. These two comics, Murder Hobo and It Eats What Feeds It, are two titles that are worlds apart, joined by one thing, it seems: people want to read them. This is true of many of Scouts Comics… a great deal of which are discovered on Kickstarter. With the success of their recent titles elevating the publisher's place in the direct market, will others follow this model?

James Hiack, President of Scout Comics, said of the new print run for their two titles while hinting at the future:

"Scout Comics and Entertainment, Inc. is proud to announce that we are going back to print on both MURDER HOBO #1 and IT EATS WHAT FEEDS IT #1. Both books are now available for preorder and will be released the first week of September. Be sure to use the following Diamond order codes when requesting these new printings at your local comic shop. Stay tuned for some more BIG announcements in the very near future!"

Scout Comics are known to peruse Kickstarter for their next hit comics, with Metalshark Bro and White Ash being the current standouts. This isn't entirely new behavior for publishers, as Image Comics swept up Bingo Love, illustrated by Jenn St-Onge, written by Tee Franklin, and funded on Kickstarter. Still, Scout seems more dedicated to the platform than other publishers. If their success is any indication, other publishers will begin looking more heavily toward books that were already funded for their new slate. It seems that Kickstarter comics, which were once looked down upon by publishers focused on the direct market, may be the future.