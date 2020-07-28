Second Printings For Decorum #2, Murder Hobo, It Eats What Feeds It

It appears that Jonathan Hickman and Mike Huddleston's Decorum which just had its third issue published last week, will see its second issue return top the mill for a second printing. While Scout Comics is sending another two back to the printers, the sensitively titles Murder Hobo: Beaten, Broken, Buggered by Joseph Schmalke and Jason Lynch and the pet monster It Eats What Feeds It from Max Hoven and Aaron Crow. Here are the solicits…

DECORUM #2 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Jonathan Hickman (A/CA) Mike Huddleston

There are many assassins in the known universe. This is the story of the most well-mannered one.

"Manner is personality-the outward manifestation of one's innate character and attitude toward death."

$3.99 FOC 8/3/2020 8/26/2020

MURDER HOBO BEATEN BROKEN BUGGERED #1 2ND PTG

SCOUT COMICS

(W) Joseph Schmalke (A/CA) Jason Lynch

Second Printing! In the Lands of High Adventure, brave bands of heroes undertake dangerous quests in search of fame and fortune. The exploits of these fearless explorers, who dare delve into the deepest of dungeons, will be sung about by the bards for eons. This is not their story. No, this is a tale of what happens when well-intentioned groups of would-be adventurers recruit the wrong kind of "hero," the dreaded Murder Hobo. Selfish assassins who thrive on illicit acts and unprovoked bursts of violence, these agents of chaos can foil even the best-laid plans. Follow the exploits of Drunk-o and Nymph-o, a pair of Murder Hobos with different methods, but the same goal: to keep all the loot for themselves.

$3.99 FOC 8/3/2020 Ship 9/2/2020

IT EATS WHAT FEEDS IT #1 2ND PTG

SCOUT COMICS

(W) Max Hoven (A) Aaron Crow (CA) Gabriel Lumazark

Second Printing ! In this grimy horror romp, Francois, a stunning middle-aged woman, has developed a worsening affliction and seeks a young caretaker to upkeep her lavish creole mansion deep in the mystic bayou of Louisiana. Kenny, a teenage halfwit looking for a summer job, stumbles right to her doorstep. Free rent, free meals, high pay, easy work, and a provocative boss… what's there for Kenny to refuse? Well, there's the blood-covered kitchen spilling over with raw meat and the bolt-locked steel-plated attic door he's restricted access to. Are these red flags worth the risk of missing out on a wild summer romance?

$3.99 FOC 8/3/2020 Ship 9/2/2020