Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Events, Manga, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: IGN, one piece, sdcc

SDCC: Inside The IGN One Piece Party At San Diego Comic-Con

SDCC: Inside the IGN One Piece Party last night at San Diego Comic-Con as the sun goed down and the stars come out

This is a tale of two IGN One Piece parties. The first saw two friends of Bleeding Cool, Elizabeth Naiman and Lyndi Antic, manage to get into the IGN One Piece San Diego Comic-Con Party held last night. As the Bleeding Cool Huge San Diego Comic-Con Party List had it, "IGN San Diego Comic-Con 2025 After Party Presented by One Piece, 7.30-11pm Hard Rock Hotel (Rooftop), 207 Fifth Ave, Invite only. Join IGN and Toei Animation for an epic party celebrating ONE PIECE, featuring Trading Card Giveaway, Photo Ops, Live DJ." Here's how it looked at the sun started to go down and the cosplay started to be turned up.

And then another friend of Bleeding Cool, Anthony January turned up, and the DJ took things up a notch. Serving lite bites and two drink ticket for general admission. Though VIP guests (like us) have unlimited drinks. And we started getting some celebrity attendees as well… Ryan Kwanten, Tricia Helfer, and the cast of Primitive War.

One Piece is a manga series by Eiichiro Oda thatfollows the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and his crew, the Straw Hat Pirates, as he explores the Grand Line in search of the mythical treasure known as the "One Piece" to become the next King of the Pirates. Serialized in Weekly Shōnen Jump in 1997, it was adapted into an anime series in 19990 and Netflix released a live action TV series adaptation in 2023. It was the best-selling manga from 2008 to 2018 and is the only manga that had an initial print of volumes of above 3 million continuously for more than 10 years. The new English dub of One Piece drops on Crunchyroll on the 12th of August, probably should say that…

San Diego Comic-Con is a comic book convention and multi-genre entertainment event held annually in San Diego, California, at the San Diego Convention Center. Founded in 1970, originally showcasing primarily comic books and science fiction/fantasy media, Comic-Con has grown to include a large range of pop culture and entertainment elements across virtually all genres. Since 2010, Comic-Con has filled the San Diego Convention Center to capacity with over 130,000 attendees.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!