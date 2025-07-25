Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Conventions, Current News, Events, Image, Pop Culture, san diego comic con, Walking Dead | Tagged: capes, invincible, sdcc

SDCC: Robert Kirkman Relaunches Invincible Universe Comic, Capes

SDCC: Robert Kirkman relaunches Invincible Universe comic, Capes, with a re-do of the art, then continuing into 2026

At San Diego Comic-Con yesterday, Robert Kirkman announced the return of his and Mark Englehert's Invincible Universe comic book series Capes, in November, with a special remastering featuring new art and dialogue from the original creative team. What Kirkman described as "putting a fresh coat of paint" on the series, revamping dialogue and art, then continuing into 2026 with Benito Cereno co-writing the series, beginning with issue #7.

"BOLT! KID THOR! KNOCK OUT! CAPTAIN COSMIC! CLAIRE VOYANT! BIG BRAIN! COMMANDER CAPITALISM! Welcome to Capes Inc, employers of your favorite superheroes that protect New York City – well, at least when they're on the clock – from threats like MACHINE HEAD, TITAN…and now are in the crosshairs of an enemy they never expected! "

"With so much excitement surrounding all things Invincible-related, I knew we had to get Capes back in print! Revisiting the original issues was so much fun, we knew we couldn't stop there. I love these characters and it was a thrill to get to introduce the world to Bolt, Kid Thor and Knockout in Invincible season 3. If the world wants more Capes how can we not give it to them?" said Robert Kirkman

"When Robert contacted me out of the blue and asked if I wanted to recolor Capes, I was super excited. I wasn't expecting going over the old pages to feel so therapeutic, almost mentoring my younger self to bring the art up to par with rest of the amazing books in the Skybound library. When we made the decision to go all in, really remaster the art beyond the colors, adding backgrounds, fixing up faces or figures, my passion for drawing sequential pages was rekindled and I wanted to keep going. Creating brand new Capes stories with Robert and Benito has been a dream come true!" " said Mark Englert

"It's been a real thrill to get to dive back into the Invincible Universe, especially into some of its less-explored corners. Any Invincible fan might spend time wondering about the off-panel adventures of Allen the Alien or the Immortal, but it takes a real weirdo to wonder what Battery Bill and Brain Boy were up to during the Viltrumite War. And luckily for me, I get a chance to be that weirdo, officially, together with my old pal, Mark Englert!" said Benito Cereno

Capes #1 features covers by both Invincible series artists, contributing creator Ryan Ottley and co-creator Cory Walker. Mark Englert, Jahnoy Lindsay. Capes #1 will be published on the 19th of November.

Capes #1 Cover A by Ryan Ottley

Capes #1 Cover B by Mark Englert

Capes #1 Cover C (1:10 Copy Incentive) by Cory Walker

Capes #1 Cover D (1:25 Copy Incentive) by Jahnoy Lindsay

Capes #1 Cover E (1:50 Copy Incentive) (Black & White) by Ryan Ottley

Capes #1 Cover F Blank Sketch Cover

