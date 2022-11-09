Seagate Reveals God Of War Ragnarök PlayStation HDD

Seagate announced a brand new piece of hardware today as they will be releasing a God Of War Ragnarök-inspired PlayStation HDD. This specially designed version with artwork representative of the latest entry in the series on a purple background will work with both PS4 and PS5 consoles, providing players with a 2TB storage device that works quickly with their console. The storage devices has officially been released today, as we have more info from the company about it below.

Adding to Seagate's expanding line of PlayStation storage for gamers, the new officially licensed Seagate special edition God of War Ragnarök Game Drive for PS5 and PS4 consoles features a stunning design based on the title and customizable LED RGB light. The external 2TB HDD expands storage capacity letting players spend less time managing console storage and more time gaming. Specifically designed and optimized with firmware to work with PS4 and PS5 consoles, the drive is lightweight and offers plug-and-play installation in under two minutes with no tools required. Connected and powered with high-speed USB 3.2 Gen 1 (USB 3.0), Seagate's add-on storage options for PlayStation consoles do not need a separate power cord, making it easy for players to play from anywhere.

The drive also delivers the ability to play PS4 games directly from the drive. Including a three-year limited warranty to give players peace of mind, Seagate's 2TB special edition God of War Ragnarök Game Drive is available now retailing for $109.99. To complete their God of War set-up, players can also arm themselves for the battle of Ragnarök with a matching, limited edition DualSense controller from Sony. Inspired by the Norse world of Midgard with its unique two-tone design of cool blue on icy white, embellished with bear and wolf insignia – representing Kratos and Atreus, the controller is the perfect complement to the hard drive.