Second and Third Printing for Death Metal and Spawn

Dark Nights: Death Metal #3 is getting a third printing, out on the 10th of November. And it's not alone, joined by Spawn #309 going to third printings, with #308 and #310 get second printings each for the 11th of November. Here are the solicits for each:

DARK NIGHTS DEATH METAL #3 (OF 7) 3RD PRINTING

(W) Scott Snyder (A) Jonathan Glapion (A/CA) Greg Capullo

All aboard! When the Justice League launches its assault on New Apokolips, the team's goal is to free Superman from his solar prison. But it's all going off the rails when they learn that the Man of Steel is gone for good thanks to the Anti-Life Equation. Plus, the deep secret of the Darkest Knight is revealed-but how much darker could the Batman Who Laughs possibly get? And don't miss the surprise return of everyone's favorite wanna be Robin! SRP: $4.99 Est Ship Date11/11/2020

SPAWN #308 2ND PRINTING

IMAGE COMICS

SEP208131

(W) Todd McFarlane (A) Ken Lashley

Introducing new series artist KEN LASHLEY (X-Men, Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man). "CONSEQUENCE OF SIN," Part One

TODD McFARLANE and KEN LASHLEY continue to expand the SPAWN Universe. With the future in doubt and Medieval Spawn's legacy in question, Spawn, She-Spawn, and Reaper go on the offensive. But a long-time ally has shown his true colors, and Cogliostro rallies an army and a deadly new recruit…GUNSLINGER SPAWN.

In Shops: Nov 11, 2020 Final Orders Due: Oct 19, 2020 SRP: $2.99

SPAWN #309 3RD PRINTING

IMAGE COMICS

SEP208132

(W) Todd McFarlane (A) Ken Lashley

"CONSEQUENCE OF SIN" PART 2 New Heroes! New Villains! New War! The MYSTERIOUS and DANGEROUS army of Spawns continues to grow. First She-Spawn and Reaper! Then Medieval Spawn! Now Gunslinger Spawn has made his presence known. But who is a hero and who is a villain? And is Al Simmons strong enough to control them all? Maybe his new armor will help! TODD McFARLANE and KEN LASHLEY continue their epic tale!

In Shops: Nov 11, 2020 Final Orders Due: Oct 19, 2020 SRP: $2.99

SPAWN #310 2ND PRINTING

IMAGE COMICS

SEP208133

(W) Todd McFarlane (A) Jim Muniz

"The STORM… begins." SPAWN is on the hunt for someone, or something, insidious! Demons hiding among humans! Secret dealings with Big-Pharma! Dark plans are about to be exposed! There is a STORM coming, and SPAWN is at its center. TODD McFARLANE and JIM MUNIZ weave a dark and disturbing tale!

In Shops: Nov 11, 2020

Final Orders Due: Oct 19, 2020

SRP: $2.99