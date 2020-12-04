No Harley Quinn in The Suicide Squad in March After DC Future State?

To follow the news about Swamp Thing #1 from DC Comics in March, comes the news also spinning out from CXXP about The Suicide Squad #1. Getting a "The" in its title just like the new James Gunn movie. The Suicide Squad #1 will be written by Robbie Thompson, pencilled by Eduardo Pansica, inked by Júlio Ferreira, and coloured by Marcelo Maiolo.

Like Ram V on Swamp Thing, Robbie Thompson is writing the Future State version of the Suicide Squad series and it appears he will be continuing that with the post-Future State version, though no longer drawn by Javiu Fernandez.

Robbie Thompson tweeted out the news, saying "Super excited to be continuing on THE SUICIDE SQUAD after FUTURE STATE, with the amazing @edupansica ! Here's the incredible cover for issue one, pencils by Eduardo, inks by Júlio Ferreira, and colors by Marcelo Maiolo! In stores March 2021:"

Robbie is better known as a writer/producer on Supernatural and a writer on Cursed. It may be notably that amongst some familiar faces, we have a Talon – but no Harley Quinn. That was unexpected. I wonder what happened to Harley? Any suggestions?

The first version of the Suicide Squad debuted in DC Comics series' The Brave and the Bold #25 in 1959 but it took until 1987 for John Ostrander to create the version we know today, in Legends #3 and the subsequent ongoing comic book series. The modern incarnation of the Suicide Squad is Task Force X—a team of incarcerated supervillains who undertake high-risk black ops secret missions in exchange for either parole, work release, and/or reduced prison sentences. Regardless of abilities and talent, every member of the squad is expendable, deniable, and it is expected that not many will return. As expendable assets, all members are fitted with an explosive device in their neck to assure obedience. The team is based out of Belle Reve Penitentiary under the directorship of Amanda Waller.

Harley Quinn became a central member of late, especially considering her appearance in the first movie. Her absence on the cover may suggest changes.