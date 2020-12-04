First Announced DC Comics Launch After Future State – Swamp Thing #1

Thanks to the CCXP comic con panels playing out, we get the news of the first new series launching from DC Comics in March 2021, to follow Future State. The new post-Future State series will be written by Ram V, drawn by Mike Perkins, coloured by Mike Spicer and lettered by Aditya Bidikar.

Which is also the exact same creative team for Future State: Swamp Thing, with Spicer replacing June Chung, Could that be the pattern for any other post-Future State series from DC Comics going forward? Ram V tweeted out the cover to the new Swamp Thing #1 for March 2021.

He stated "The word's out! I'm writing a new Swamp Thing series @dccomics in 2021 w Mike Perkins on art, @SpicerColor on Colours and @adityab on letters. An absolute pleasure to say #SwampThing #1 drops in March, hot on the heels of Future State. Come follow us into the green."

Here's a look at the Future State: Swamp Thing #1 comic book from DC Comics in January to give a flavour of what will be, well, also coming in March I guess.

FUTURE STATE: SWAMP THING #1

DC COMICS

written by RAM V

art and cover by MIKE PERKINS

card stock variant cover by DIMA IVANOV

ON SALE 1/5/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 1 OF 2 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK COVER $4.99 US

From the ashes of a terrible war, life blooms anew in Swamp Thing's image. The remnants of humanity lie in hiding, forever in the shadow of the green god who now rules the planet. When the new avatar of the Green uncovers a stray human, a rebellion is revealed! But this Swamp Thing is no stranger to violent ends, and neither are his creations. If it's war humanity wants, it will be at their doorstep—and Swamp Thing will never be the same!

