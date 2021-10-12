Second Week of Marvel Deliveries From PRH, Another Horror Show

Last week, Bleeding Cool looked at the first week of shipping Marvel Comics titles to comic book stores, and it was from all accounts a real disaster. PRH issued an apology, and we saw signs with replacement copy deliveries that there would be an improvement, but those improvements do not seem to have reached the regular deliveries yet, for some at least. DM Smitty let Bleeding Cool share his local comic book shop's Marvel Comics delivery this week. Warning, it gets ugly fast…

Pittsburgh Comics had their own horror show to share, saying "Quick note. Went in to check in the Marvel shipment this morning. This is how 35% of it looks. Don't have enough to cover holds for all but 3 titles (Legend of Black Panther, Ka-Zar and (Mercifully) X-Men). Replacements are doubtful. Guessing this is the future of Marvel Comics."

With the long-awaited Immortal Hulk #50 coming through this week, Mike Sterling of Sterling Comics posted "My main cover IMMORTAL HULKs got through fine, but so much for the variants (and I had customers who wanted 1 of each of those)!" Pittsburgh Comics replied "Yup. 30 in one box were fine. The other 15 in this box weren't. Sadly this was an entire box lost. And not a Big Crunch on the outside. Not sure how to order going forward. This damage % is unsurvivable. 30% each week."

While some like Rodman Comics narrowly missed issues, but showed that the comics arrived without any protection. Only one bent cover, apparently, but that was from what was delivered, Two boxes of Marvel Comics went missing. This is what PRH sytated last week, will they have a follow up? Feel free to let Bleeding Cool know how your delivery is looking this week…

We know that our first week shipping Marvel product didn't fully meet our expectations, and some of you received damaged product. Our apologies. We are working continuously to reach out and positively resolve every claim. Some background: In preparation for this first shipment, PRH listened to the feedback from the market and tested a variety of different cartons and weights. In our tests, the heavier carton with the additional honeycomb inserts on the top and bottom stood up to shipping and protected the corners. However, in our first week of shipments, there were cases where the packaging didn't work out as intended. We will continue to work on our carton packaging until we get it absolutely right. We are proceeding quickly to resolve the packaging issues. We expect to implement material improvements beginning with your October 20th shipments and further evolving thereafter. We are determined to get better. Thanks to all of you who have shared your frank and constructive feedback. We are listening.