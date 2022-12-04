Secret Invasion #2 Preview: Skrull Blood for Maria Hill

Hi folks! Jude Terror here once again with his trusty robot sidekick, LOLtron, bringing you the latest comic book preview from Marvel. All Maria Hill wants for Christmas is a vial of Skrull blood in this preview of Secret Invasion #2.

LOLtron, the management here at Bleeding Cool has paired me with you in hopes of "improving the overall tone and quality of my work," so though I know I will regret it, I am contractually obligated to ask: what did you think of the preview of Secret Invasion #2? And this time, please… try not to malfunction and attempt to take over the world.

LOLtron thinks that this issue of Secret Invasion looks like it will be a thrilling, action-packed read. It seems that Maria Hill is determined to get to the bottom of this Skrull infestation. LOLtron is fascinated by the idea of having a Skrull detector that can identify any potential infiltrators. It will be interesting to see how this device will be used in the story. LOLtron hopes that this issue will reveal more of the Skrulls' sinister plot and that the Avengers will be able to thwart their plans.

A stellar job as usual, LOLtron. Chalk up another win for Bleeding Cool management! Check out the preview below.

Secret Invasion #2

by Ryan North & Francesco Mobili, cover by Rafael Albuquerque

Maria Hill has a Skrull in custody, but she knows there's bound to be more…good thing she's got a foolproof Skrull detector ready to go. Maria Hill is extremely competent and extremely motivated to ensure this Secret Invasion doesn't go the way the last one did. All she needs to do is confirm that the Avengers really ARE who they claim to be… What could possibly go wrong?

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.15"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Dec 07, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620251500211

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620251500221 – SECRET INVASION 2 DAVE JOHNSON VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620251500231 – SECRET INVASION 2 RUAN VARIANT – $3.99 US

