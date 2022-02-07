Secret of Athria: The Inventor's Eye From IDW In 2026

Secret of Athria: The Inventor's Eye, a new graphic novel by Brandon Hoàng and Kevin Hong has been sold to IDW Publishing as the first in a series.

Brandon Hoàng is best known as writer of The Ghost & Molly McGee and the upcoming Gloria Buenrostro Is Not My Girlfriend. Kevin Hong is a Korean-American illustrator working in editorial, publishing, games and animation. His illustrations have appeared in Wired, Entertainment Weekly, and on Tor. In animation, he has worked as a background design and paint artist for Titmouse and Cartoon Network, and as a supervisor at Sun Creature Studios.

Secret of Athria: The Inventor's Eye, tells the story of a 12-year-old inventor Fuller Ngô is swept away into an alternate dimension full of talking animals and hyper-advanced technology, he and two friends are reluctantly recruited as a secret weapon against the planet's evil, energy-hoarding dictator. Megan Brown will edit the book series and the first volume Secret of Athria: The Inventor's Eye will be published in the summer of 2026, Brandon Hoàng's agent Alyssa Jennette at Stonesong represented and Kevin Hong's agent Jennifer Azantian at Azantian Literary Agency represented the pair.

Founded in 2014, Azantian Literary is committed to guiding the careers of both new and established voices in fiction and nonfiction, particularly those who have been historically underrepresented. Jennifer Azantian established Azantian Literary in 2014 and focuses primarily on fiction across genres for MG, YA, and Adult readers. She represents bestselling and award-winning writers and is always on the lookout for new talent. She is currently open for children's graphic novels (young reader through YA) across genres and is looking for emotionally complex projects from contemporary to fantasy and everything in-between, with a particular soft spot for inter-generational stories, immigrant stories, and magical realism.