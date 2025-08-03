Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: Secret Six

Secret Six #6 Preview: Catman and Kent's Capitol Catastrophe

Secret Six #6 hits stores Wednesday! Catman and Jon Kent face government schemes while their teammates' souls hang in the balance. Who will survive?

Article Summary Secret Six #6 arrives August 6th, thrusting Catman and Jon Kent into a deadly government power struggle.

Checkmate and the U.S. government battle for control, while the fate of the heroes' souls hangs in the balance.

Dreamer, Gossamer, Black Alice, and Deadshot face peril—one will lose their soul as the rescue attempt escalates.

TALK ABOUT A CAPITAL CRIME! Following their captured teammates' trail has led Catman and Jon Kent right into the middle of a major power scheme between Checkmate and the U.S. government. But with former-Sixer Jeanette whispering in Dreamer's and Gossamer's ears, Black Alice losing hope, and Deadshot running out of time to extend his escape from hell, their would-be rescuers might secure everyone's safety, but someone's going to lose their soul!

SECRET SIX #6

DC Comics

0625DC182

0625DC183 – Secret Six #6 Lesley Leirix Li Cover – $4.99

0625DC184 – Secret Six #6 Salvador Larroca Cover – $4.99

(W) Nicole Maines (A/CA) Stephen Segovia

In Shops: 2025-08-06

SRP: $3.99

