Secret Wars Debut Of Julia Carpenter On Auction At Heritage

Secret Wars is suddenly one of the hottest Marvel series on the aftermarket, and not just because of #8 and the debut of the Black Suit for Spider-Man. No, multiple issues from the series are hot right now, as many try to figure out where the MCU is heading at the moment. Issue seven, the one taking bids at Heritage Auctions today for a CGC 9.6 copy, is the first appearance of Julia Carpenter, the second Spider-Woman. A fan favorite for a long time, rumors are she will play a role in the Sony Spider-Verse films. This should be enough to send this copy, currently at only $26, to a higher price, though you could be getting a bargain here. Check it out below.

So Many Keys Are In Secret Wars

"Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars #7 (Marvel, 1984) CGC NM+ 9.6 White pages. First full appearance of Spider-Woman II, whose alter ego Julia Carpenter is expected to be the central character of the upcoming Madame Web movie. Bob Layton cover. Mike Zeck art. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $18. CGC census 5/22: 466 in 9.6, 540 higher. 1st appearance of Spider-Woman II (Julia Carpenter). "Berserker!" Part 7 of 12. Story by Jim Shooter. Art by Mike Zeck and John Beatty. Introducing Marvel's newest super-hero, Spider-Woman, a refugee from the displaced Denver, Colorado (NOTE: The Beyonder created Battleworld from pieces of hundreds of worlds from across the universe, Denver was one of those pieces). Plus, when the villains dump the Wasp's lifeless body into the heroes' camp, the Savage She Hulk decides to pay the bad guys a visit for some payback. But has the emerald heroine finally bitten off more than she can chew? 36 pages, full color. Cover price $0.75."

Secret Wars cannot go wrong right now, and now is the time to buy them. Go here and bid on this gorgeous book, and while there, check out all of the other books taking bids today.