Secret Wars: Battleworld From Marvel Comics For 40th Anniversary

Coming out of the Diamond Comics Retailer Lunch, which Marvel Comics is still invited to, we get the news that Marvel has Secret Wars 40th anniversary events coming up, to celebrate forty years of the series created by Jim Shooter, Bob Layton and Mike Zeck that basically began the event-obsessed comic book industry we live in today.

Marvel Super-Heroes Secret Wars: Battleworld by former EIC Tom DeFalco and Pat Oliffe, with covers from Giuseppe Camuncoli and Ryan Stegman will launch in November.

An all-new story that takes place during that time frame. Whether or not it will fit within Deadpool's Secret Secret Wars or not, is for another day, I guess.



Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars, commonly known as Secret Wars was a 12-issue American comic book crossover limited series published from May 1984 to April 1985 by Marvel Comics. The series was written by Jim Shooter, with art by Mike Zeck and Bob Layton. It was tied in with a toy line and a role-playing game of the same name from Mattel.

The series was conceived by Shooter, the series was announced as Cosmic Champions but renamed following feedback from Mattel's focus group, which indicated that children responded positively to the words 'wars' and 'secret'. Mattel's involvement influenced the storyline and character design, including making Doctor Doom and Iron Man's armor more high-tech to appeal to kids. They also requested new fortresses, vehicles, and weapons to increase play value and promote playsets.

