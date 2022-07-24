Secret Wars Sales Explode With MCU Phase 6 SDCC Announcement

Yesterday, amid their Phase 5 and Phase 6 announcements, Marvel Studios announced Avengers: Secret Wars for November 2025. Quite a way away but eBay noticed. Secret Wars usually refers to a number of Marvel series, the original comic book series from 1985 by Jim Shooter and Mike Zeck in which the heroes and villains of the Marvel Universe were airlifted off Earth by omnipotent cosmic being The Beyonder, who dropped them off on his own homemade planet to watch them fight, eventually defeated by Doctor Doom. A sequel event comic saw the Beyonder manifest himself on Earth to try and experience humanity closer at hand, and crossed over with many titles. While a more recent revived Secret Wars by Jonathan Hickman and Esad Ribic saw the entire multiverse destroyed by a series of dimensional incursions, with the surviving God Doctor Doom creating a patchwork planet from what remained of the remaining Earths, trying to hold the vestiges of creation together.

Now the original Secret Wars was already a collectable series, but this announcement has added fuel to that fire with increased sales, albeit it maintained value for now. But with Doctor Doom expected imminently in the MCU, a Fantastic Four movie scheduled for 2024 and a Secret Wars movie for 2025, it's the more recent version of Secret Wars which is suddenly picking up heat on eBay.

Earlier this month, you could pick up the 2015 Secret Wars #1 for $4 to $5 bucks, even with its first appearance of the God Doom getting it a little heat. Now, after hundreds of sales yesterday, it's a $25 book easy. So is Secret Wars #2. Given how many copies of this comic were originally hyped and sold, and how recently that was published, that's insane. Secret Wars #0 which was a Free Comic Book Day title in 2015 is now $13. A set of #0 to #9 which was selling for $50 earlier in the month, has now sold multiple sets for $130, and that series crossed over into a lot of spin-off books. There are hundreds of issues, variants,m retailer exclusives, spinoffs and printings for that series to collect. In comparison, the original twelve-issue Marvel Super-Heroes Secret Wars #1-12 from 1985 and 1986 looks relatively restrained.

The question is a) do you sell now or b) wait for the inevitable realisation that Avengers: Secret Wars has nothing to do with the comics at all? But at least now we know why The Beyonder returned to Marvel Comics titles last week with Defenders...

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania | February 17th, 2023

Secret Invasion (Disney Plus) | Spring 2023

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 | May 5th, 2023

Echo (Disney Plus) | Summer 2023

Loki season 2 (Disney Plus) | Summer 2023

The Marvels | July 28th, 2023

Blade | November 3rd, 2023

Ironheart (Disney Plus) | Fall 2023

Agatha: Coven of Chaos (Disney Plus) | Winter 2023

Daredevil: Born Again (Disney Plus) | Spring 2024

Captain America: New World Order | May 3rd, 2024

Thunderbolts | July 6th, 2024

Fantastic Four | November 8th, 2024

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty | May 2nd, 2025

Avengers: Secret Wars | November 7th, 2025