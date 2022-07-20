Which Loki Do We Get For Defenders Beyond? Spoilers)

Seven years ago, Marvel Comics cancelled Loki: Agent Of Asgard with #17 being published in 2015. And as suiting the god of lies and tricks – and stories – we got a rather meta-textual ending from Al Ewing and Lee Garbett.

With Marvel Comics ending the issue on quite a cliffhanger. And one that was never satisfactorily resolved. Hey, it was metatextual, it didn't need to be.

Earlier this year, Al Ewing and Lee Garbett followed up on that seven-year-old story in Thor #24. As well as reintrodusing the Sixth Iteration Of Reality that Ewing had explored in his Defenders series.

Set far, far back in time, trillenia ago, and stepping through the other side of the door…

Jumping seven years – and several trillions of years – with one doorframe.

And after dealing with the events that are concerning all in the main Thor storyline, with a little gender fluidity along the way…

It's time to continue that journey into Defenders Beyond #1 by Al Ewing and Javier Rodriguez, then planned to be published in June for Pride Month.

And the knowledge that the broken headdress identifies this as the Loki from Agent Of Asgard rather than the one in recent issues of Thor… for those of you drawing the diagrams. And yes, that was also reflected in the recent Loki TV series.

So today sees the publication of Defenders Beyond #1, revisit the Eternity Mask which has been filling Al Ewing's comic books of late…

With Blue Marvel batting with fate and destiny courtesy of a few cosmic tarot cards.

Time for a card to open the door to the Sixth Iteration of Reality, and for Loki to bring a friend of hers, Taaia from Galactus' home planet, a few trillennia to the future.

And confirming that this Loki is not the one who may have been seen recently but from the recent Secret Wars

So, putting the Defenders Beyond team together, with Loki, Blue Marvel, America Chavez, Tigra and Taaia…

… I mean it might have been jaw-dropping. If it hadn't been for Marvel's PR department when this series was first solicited; with a character from a much older Secret Wars, from forty years ago.

July, not June. But no one is going to mistake that perm.

Welcome back to the Marvel Universe, Beyonder. Spider-Man's bathroom is waiting for you…

DEFENDERS BEYOND #1 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

APR220824

(W) Al Ewing (A/CA) Javier Rodriguez

Al Ewing and Javier Rodr guez follow up their acclaimed DEFENDERS: THERE ARE NO RULES series with a new volume and an all-new lineup, including none other than Loki, God of Stories! When Doctor Strange sends a dire warning from beyond the grave, Blue Marvel, America Chavez, Taaia (Galactus' mom!), Tigra and Loki assemble to defend reality itself! Plus, you won't believe who shows up on the final page!

RATED T+In Shops: Jun 15, 2022

SRP: $3.99