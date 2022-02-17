Self-Aware Marvel Insists Fantastic Four #44 to Have Real Consequences

The Marvel Universe is about to be shaken to its foundations and nothing ever will be the same again! It's the same thing Marvel press releases and solicitations have said about every crossover, event, and major storyline for at least the past twenty years. With the number of times the Marvel Universe has been shaken to its foundations, it's a wonder everyone living in it doesn't suffer from severe brain damage. But when you claim that nothing will ever be the same again roughly every two weeks, how can you expect anyone to actually take that claim seriously?

It's a problem Marvel apparently recognizes, as the solicitation for May's oversized Fantastic Four #44, featuring the final battle in the Reckoning War, notes: "This is the final battle of the Reckoning War. At the Apex of the All Reality, the fate of the Marvel Universe will be decided. And no matter who wins, nothing will ever be the same again." It then immediately follows up with: "This is not hyperbole. This is happening. There will be consequences."

So, as the solicitation says, "If you care about the Fantastic Four, their extended family and the rest of the Marvel U…you will not want to miss this." But what does that say about all the other items Marvel claims the universe will be rocked to its core leaving nothing the same again? Are we to understand that it *is* hyperbole in all of those other cases? Will Marvel now need to start claiming that it isn't hyperbole every time they make this claim in the future? And then when that become the norm, how will they signal real consequences after that?

Oh my god. You realize what's happened, don't you? Thanks to the solicitation for Fantastic Four #44… the comics "journalism" universe has been shaken to its foundations, and nothing will ever be the same again!!! We assure you, this is not hyperbole.

Fantastic Four #44 is in stores this May.

FANTASTIC FOUR #44

DAN SLOTT (W) • RACHAEL STOTT (A) • Cover by CAFU

VARIANT COVER BY E.M. GIST • SKRULL VARIANT COVER BY LUCAS WERNECK

VARIANT COVER BY ARTHUR ADAMS • WINDOW SHADES VARIANT COVER BY JORGE FORNÉS

THE RECKONING WAR HEATS UP IN THIS OVERSIZED ISSUE!

• "The End of Everything That Ever Was or Ever Will Be"

• This is the final battle of the Reckoning War.

• At the Apex of the All Reality, the fate of the Marvel Universe will be decided.

• And no matter who wins, nothing will ever be the same again.

• This is not hyperbole. This is happening. There will be consequences.

• If you care about the Fantastic Four, their extended family and the rest of the Marvel U…you will not want to miss this.

• Starring Reed, Sue, Ben, Johnny, Nick Fury, Victor Von Doom, Norrin Radd, Uatu and Jennifer Walters.

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99