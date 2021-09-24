Selfies By Sumie, an Influencer Graphic Novel by A.Y. Hashitate

Selfies by Sumie by A.Y. Hashitate is a coming-of-age middle-grade graphic novel dealing with immigration, social pressures, and family expectations centered around 12-year-old Sumie, who becomes insta-famous when an embarrassing video goes viral and she is forced to reconcile who she is online with who she wants to be in real life. On Twitter, A.Y. Hashitate posted "my heart is so full, it's about to burst!" World rights have been bought by Liza Kaplan at Viking and Selfies is to be published in the autumn of 2033. A.Y. Hashitat's agent Elizabeth Bennett at Transatlantic Agency negotiated the contract.

A.Y. Hashitate was born in Japan and moved to California as a child. She was trained in traditional oil painting from the age of ten. She received her Bachelor's degree in Visual Arts from the University of California, San Diego. Annette now creates pictures books and graphic novels that appeal to a diverse audience. The Transatlantic Agency s a leading literary management company with 19 agents based in cities across North America with more than 700 American, Canadian and international clients, founded 25 years ago, by literary agents David Bennett and Lynn Bennett. Viking Press (formally Viking Penguin, also listed as Viking Books) is an American publishing company now owned by Penguin Random House. It was founded in New York City on March 1, 1925, by Harold K. Guinzburg and George S. Oppenheim and then acquired by the Penguin Group in 1975. Viking publishes approximately 75 books a year. It has published both successful commercial fiction and acclaimed literary fiction and non-fiction, and its paperbacks are most often published by Penguin Books. Thao represents picture books and graphic novels by author-illustrators, Middle Grade fiction, and Young Adult across genres, as well as Science-Fiction/Fantasy and select Romance for adults.